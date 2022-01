However, they now run into one of the best teams in the Western Conference — as well as one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA, winners of eight games in a row — when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening. Here's our preview of a January matchup that could end up actually being really important later in the season. We're talking playoff seeding tie-breakers, folks If you're feeling like the Lakers and the Grizzlies have played against each other a lot already this season, that fe...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO