Fred VanVleet may or may not have come to that conclusion, but after watching a makeshift Utah Jazz collection of deep bench players and just-signed guys run roughshod over the Raptors for the better part of 2 1/2 quarters, it looked very much like VanVleet did just that in leading Toronto to a 122-108 win.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO