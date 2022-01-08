Danuel House wants to take one of the Jazz’s open roster spots, and he started making his case on Friday

The Utah Jazz had a bad loss in Indiana and looked lost defensively without Rudy Gobert. What is happening and what can be solved for the Jazz while Rudy is in health and safety. The game against the Toronto Raptors was a lot of fun, but what did we see that was sustainable and translatable. The Utah Jazz have added two new players recently Danuel House Jr and Denzel Valentine. Who are they and can they help the Utah Jazz. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

