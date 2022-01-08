ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Danuel House wants to take one of the Jazz’s open roster spots, and he started making his case on Friday

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TORONTO — On Friday morning, Danuel House finished a shootaround with the Utah Jazz. It was his lone chance to digest as much as he could from head coach Quin Snyder before he would play later the same night against the Toronto Raptors. “Particularly with Danuel and (fellow...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'Showtime Lance': Stephenson, Domantas Sabonis notch career-highs in Pacers' win over Jazz

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the play of the game made by the stars of the night. Pacers guard Lance Stephenson faked a crossover, went around Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic, and as Hassan Whiteside slid over to stop him from going to the basket, Stephenson whipped a one-handed no-look chest pass to Domantas Sabonis, who finished off the sequence with a left-handed jam. ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Danuel House
Gephardt Daily

Utah Jazz sign Norvel Pelle, Danuel House Jr. to 10-day contracts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz have signed center Norvel Pelle and forward Danuel House Jr. to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. In accordance with team policy, terms of the deals were not made public, said a news...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#The Toronto Raptors#Norvel
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz have bad loss in Indiana and a fun game in Toronto. Who are Danuel House Jr. and Denzel Valentine?

The Utah Jazz had a bad loss in Indiana and looked lost defensively without Rudy Gobert. What is happening and what can be solved for the Jazz while Rudy is in health and safety. The game against the Toronto Raptors was a lot of fun, but what did we see that was sustainable and translatable. The Utah Jazz have added two new players recently Danuel House Jr and Denzel Valentine. Who are they and can they help the Utah Jazz. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s 3-word response when asked about Kyrie Irving

Fresh off a win in Kyrie Irving’s return, a 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and company were back in Brooklyn to host the reigning champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday was out, in health and safety protocols. For the Nets, of course, Kyrie Irving...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
27K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy