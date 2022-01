Lets break down how the Bucks beat the Nets on Friday night in Brooklyn. The game was decided by another night of poor shooting from James Harden, the absence of Kyrie Irving, and oppressive three point shooting from the Bucks. Giannis was a constant threat on the pick and roll early in the game, which opened up continual threes from Kris Middleton, Jordan Nwora, and even Giannis himself. The Bucks also dominated the boards, with Giannis and the rookie Sandro Mamukalashvili (have fun pronouncing that) getting the bucks the lead in 2nd chance points.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO