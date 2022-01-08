Why noble behavior reduces stress

We are starting a new year, yet continue to find ourselves in a pandemic living world. We need to focus on ways to survive and thrive as parents as we navigate our new normal. Too much has happened for us to just go back to the way we were before the pandemic. We have been challenged over the two years to adapt, modify, shift, and pivot our entire lives and the world as we once knew it. And most of all we have were forced to accept change. And we learned a lot. We had no choice but to slow down our lives and really focus the way we lived our lives through a new lens. Our physical, emotional, and mental health were affected and now it’s time to take control of our lives and start thriving again! So how do we take those lessons we learned and apply them to our lives now?

