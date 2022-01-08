ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Why noble behavior reduces stress

By Judi Light Hopson Tribune News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you witness the reaction of William Shatner going into space recently? His appreciation of our planet made many of us think about loving our world a lot more. This, of course, should include the people who inhabit it. From space, Captain Kirk was moved by how fragile Earth...

10 Habits of Emotionally Intelligent People Never to Ignore

Emotional intelligence is a trait that allows people to understand, process, and manage their emotions. This intuitive behavior also extends to the understanding of the emotions of others. It will enable emotionally intelligent people to empathize with those in different situations. Many people highly value this skill because it makes...
Ancient Wisdom for the Stresses of Modern Life

Stoic ideas center on the fact that your mind controls your perception, and your perception governs whether your response is constructive. Often mischaracterized as emotionless, Stoics embraced positivity, reason, and gratitude, and devised techniques to thwart unproductive impulses. The Stoics strived for tranquility in life by mastering their emotional responses...
2 More Secrets To Reducing Holiday Stress

As we step into the holiday season and the end of the year, emotions and activities are at elevated levels. In my last article, I wrote about how holidays can bring a mix of emotions and the deep feelings, reflection, and joy of celebrating. Like many of you, I work...
HEALTH
William Shatner
Behavioral health experts stress importance of gun safety

LA CROSSE — In recent weeks, a series of threats against Coulee Region schools materialized, leading one to close for a day and others to increase police presence on the premises. Thankfully, no acts of violence have followed — but after the shooting at a Michigan school three weeks ago, mental health experts are on high alert.
Pandemic Stress, Remote Learning Affecting Child Behavior

(TNS) — Has your child or teenager started struggling mentally or acting out during the pandemic? You're not alone. At 21 months and counting, the pandemic has taken a toll on most people. But, local experts say children and teenagers are being particularly impacted mentally and emotionally, leading to an increase in problems like anxiety and depression and negative changes in behavior for many.
The Stress of Caregiving

Caregivers can experience a range of emotions, including sadness, anger, guilt, and anxiety. Caregiving can bring up negative feelings involving family dynamics, which a therapist can help with. Changing one's outlook and letting go of attachment can be healing for caregivers. It is commonly understood that caregiving can be overwhelmingly...
Want to Reduce Stress and Increase Focus in the New Year? Consider Mindfulness

Are you worried about maintaining your New Year’s resolutions, or otherwise just stressed out about the latest COVID-19 surge as the pandemic drags into another year? Two Rutgers School of Nursing–Camden professors who recently published a study on the effects of mindfulness practices say mindfulness can help you deal with stress and stay on track with New Year’s resolutions.
Doing These 5 Things Will Invalidate Someone’s Feelings

Do you ever wish you could be more in tune with other people’s emotions? Do you ever feel like you risk making someone feel guilty about their feelings no matter how hard you try? Are you ever scared you might invalidate someone else’s feelings?. One integral part of...
Dating Behaviors Affect Longevity

When I was younger I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me. However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.
Is Stimming a Behavior or Sensory Issue?

People with autism spectrum disorder, as defined by the National Institute of Mental Health, can have “difficulty with social communication and interaction, restricted interests and repetitive behaviors.”. While repetitive, self-stimulatory behavior, or “stimming,” is a common trait in people with autism, it’s not commonly accepted. Oftentimes, parents, therapists and...
Cure For Stress

“Since he did not spare even his own Son for us but gave him up for us all, won’t he also surely give us everything else?”. If you want a cure for stress, look to God to meet your needs. The major cause of stress in your life is...
The Biology of Stress

When in contact with a stressor, corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) is released from the hypothalamus into the anterior pituitary gland. Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) is released into the bloodstream to reach the adrenal cortex, located on top of the kidney. The adrenal cortex, in response, stimulates glucocorticoids (known as “cortisol” in humans),...
Advice from a Therapist: Living Your Best Life Through the Pandemic

We are starting a new year, yet continue to find ourselves in a pandemic living world. We need to focus on ways to survive and thrive as parents as we navigate our new normal. Too much has happened for us to just go back to the way we were before the pandemic. We have been challenged over the two years to adapt, modify, shift, and pivot our entire lives and the world as we once knew it. And most of all we have were forced to accept change. And we learned a lot. We had no choice but to slow down our lives and really focus the way we lived our lives through a new lens. Our physical, emotional, and mental health were affected and now it’s time to take control of our lives and start thriving again! So how do we take those lessons we learned and apply them to our lives now?
Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
Is everyone going to get COVID-19 at some point?

At this point, we know that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than previous versions of the virus — it's already been detected in all 50 states and we're seeing record case numbers in some parts of the country already. But does that mean everyone should prepare to get COVID-19 now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
