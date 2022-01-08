LaVine leads way as Bulls win 9th straight, beat Wizards

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
The Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen relationship has really deteriorated ever since the release of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” in 2020. One of their former teammates on the Chicago Bulls now appears to be taking Pippen’s side. Retired ex-Bull Stacey King appeared this week on ESPN’s “The Lowe...
The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
Nearly midway through the season, no team in the NBA is stingier behind the 3-point arc than the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls take only 29.9 3-pointers per game — the lowest mark in the league and nearly 12 fewer shots per game than the league-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (41.7). While their 111.3 points per game entering Sunday night’s game in Dallas ranked eighth in the league, the Bulls still ...
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth straight win while snapping the Bulls’ nine-game winning streak. Josh Green and Maxi Kleber...
Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
Shaquille O'Neal's kids are following in their father's footsteps, aiming to have a professional career in basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers legend left a huge legacy in the league and his children are trying to carry it in the next years. Besides Shareef O'Neal playing for Shaq's alma mater Louisiana...
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said he hasn't had any extra conversations with teammate Kyrie Irving about getting a COVID-19 vaccination that would allow him to play in every game this season, not just most of the road games. Irving, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, returned...
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
The Lakers seem to have found a formula that is working out for them. By going small, they've very subtly ended up with a younger and often faster-paced lineup on a nightly basis. The transition to center for LeBron James has been one of the most beneficial moves. James is...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA's better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant's recent […]
There are a lot of teams in the league that could make changes to their roster at or ahead of the trade deadline. The Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers are all teams that need to change some things up to achieve success. Perhaps they could help one another.
