Capturing their adolescent angst and undeniable talent as a band on the rise, The Linda Lindas, a budding ensemble that comprises of surprisingly young band members, crashed through 2021 like a glass ceiling, releasing a slew of fun, edgy singles and music videos, all punctuated with a youthful rebellion and fresh perspective. While their performance at the L.A. Public Library for their single “Racist, Sexist Boy” went viral and brought them to the forefront, these lil badasses have been at it for a few years. We first fell hard for the Linda Lindas after seeing them open for Bikini Kill back in early 2019 at the Hollywood Palladium.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO