NEW ULM — The New Ulm girls’ hockey team remained unbeaten in the Big South Conference with a 3-0 shutout over Minnesota River on Saturday. The Bulldogs held the Eagles to just eight shots on goal in the first period, but the Eagles moved the puck better in the second and third periods as the Eagles attempted 18 shots in each period. However, Minnesota River allowed just the three goals as the Eagles improved to 8-0 in the conference and 14-2 overall.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO