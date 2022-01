Michael J Fox is one of the biggest and brightest stars of the last forty years in Hollywood. Even after his public announcement that he was dealing with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, Fox’s light showed bright everywhere. He has kept working, even having his own show on NBC at one point. It has been amazing to see Michael J Fox continue to fight the disease and his fight has caught the attention of those around him, not just his fans. One of Michael J. Fox’s producers opened up about the actor’s optimism in the face of the struggle.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO