‘SEAL Team’ Fans Predict Who Jason Will Put in the Safe House

By Joe Rutland
 2 days ago
There are some SEAL Team fans who think they have an idea just who Jason Hayes is going to put in the Safe House. Before we get there, let’s take a look at what the SEAL Team Instagram account sent out on Friday. David Boreanaz, of course, plays...

SEAL Team season 5 episode 11: Where is it on Paramount+?

Where is SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 on Paramount+ this weekend? Why can’t you find the latest new episode?. We totally get having these questions but, unfortunately, we have the same answer we had last week: It’s a simple matter of the series being off the air until 2022. It was decided a while back that the David Boreanaz series would take a break during the holidays, and a part of the reason may be to ensure that Christmas/New Year’s don’t overshadow it. With that being said, there’s also a significant production reason, as well: These extra weeks give the crew time to make sure the next few episodes are properly edited and prepared for viewers to enjoy. Production can’t be rushed for the sake of delivering episodes faster; if that happens, then it can come at the expense of overall quality.
‘SEAL Team’: One Departed Character Will Make a Return in Upcoming Episode

New year, new episodes SEAL Team, folks. The hit show on CBS returned with its eleventh episode on January 2. With the show being around for several seasons now, some characters have come and gone. Some of those characters fans really latched onto and miss a great deal. Two of those characters are Trent and Thirty Mike. When asked if either could return this season, TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich revealed that, “I have no updates on those two fellas, but I can tell you that dearly departed Full Metal (played by Scott Foxx) will return this Sunday, in a special way.”
SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 photo: What’s on Jason’s mind?

This weekend you’re going to have a chance to see SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 over on Paramount+, and all signs point to it being a huge one for Jason Hayes. As a matter of fact, we’d go so far as to say that it could have an enormous bearing on the entirety of his future.
‘SEAL Team’ Star Max Thieriot Described the Show’s Intense Training

In order to accurately portray the members of SEAL Team, the stars of the show have to do much more than just learn their lines. In fact, becoming familiar with their characters is probably the easiest part of their job. Since authenticity is such an important aspect of the show, the Bravo Team has to undergo intense training with real-life military professionals to understand the many demands of the actual job of Navy SEALs. The show has even incorporated former military personnel into just about every department on set.
‘SEAL Team’ Star Toni Trucks Opens Up About Her Character’s Relationship with Sonny Quinn

The fifth season of SEAL Team is returning with Toni Trucks and Sonny Quinn back in action. And there is talk that the show is going to be better than before the break. In this CBS series, SEAL Team takes fans on a wild journey every week. Sometimes the characters get themselves in sticky situations, but it wouldn’t be entertaining if they didn’t. So, are you ready to go on this journey with them? Because it is the best one yet.
‘SEAL Team’ Star AJ Buckley Is ‘So Grateful’ for Peaceful Sunrise Over His Backyard

There aren’t a lot of things as perfect as a sunset, is there, Outsiders? It’s the little things in life, really. With the holiday season here, now is the time to relax and reflect on those little things. It can be as simple as sunrises or sunsets. They’re both beautiful and are so nice to enjoy. SEAL team star AJ Buckley was no different this week. Buckley revealed that he was ‘so grateful’ for a peaceful sunrise over his backyard this week.
SEAL Team Recap: The Three-Body Problem — Plus, What Is Stella Hiding?

This Sunday in SEAL Team‘s midseason premiere, Clay enlisted a colleague to help be Bravo 1’s “swim buddy,” Sonny found assorted ways to deal with his anger issues, and Stella eventually shared a secret from back home. Still hunkered down in Venezuela for their off-book-ish Omega mission, Bravo — after commandeering nuclear scientist Dr. Guillen’s vehicle to steer it into a fiery crash — proceeded to gather intel on the two Iranian defense experts who they discovered were in town. Ray returned with Brock from a three-day stakeout of the targets’ hotel to find their hideout a stank mess and rife...
SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 promo hypes up danger to come

After a long break SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 is poised to air on Paramount+ this Sunday; are you ready for some epic drama?. We left the David Boreanaz series off in a place where Bravo was in grave danger; for starters, the trust in Jason Hayes as a leader is quickly falling apart. You can see some of Clay’s anger in the video below, and at this point, it’s clear that he and Ray are facing some really difficult decisions. Both of them are probably well-aware that speaking with Command could have its fair share of ramifications; yet, so is doing nothing. Jason has a TBI and isn’t receiving proper treatment for it; the longer this lasts, the more perilous the situation becomes.
SEAL Team: Jason Hits Rock Bottom in Emotional Trailer

We've spent years watching the highs and lows of the Bravo Team, and we're about to witness Jason hitting rock bottom. In a new teaser for the final three episodes of SEAL Team Season 5, Jason is spiraling out of control as Ray reveals he knows what's happening. We get...
SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Save Jason from himself

As we prepare for SEAL Team season 5 episode 12 on Paramount+, one thing is very clear when it comes to Jason Hayes: He’s struggling. We’re also not sure that there’s a quick solution to this problem. With his traumatic brain injury he’s not himself out in the field and at this point, Ray and Clay both are in a precarious position.
‘SEAL Team’ Toni Trucks Teases What’s Ahead for Davis

Things are getting certifiably insane on “SEAL Team”, with Jason headed towards a downward spiral on the upcoming episode. But what about Lisa Davis? What’s next for the Intelligence Officer of Bravo Team?. Toni Trucks, who plays Davis, spoke to Paramount+ via Instagram about her character. She...
SEAL Team Recap: Did the Truth (and Blasts From the Past) Set Jason Free?

This week on Paramount+’s SEAL Team, Jason was finally presented with a hard truth about a past mission. How did he at first respond, and what path did he take toward finding a greater peace? Picking up some 16 days from where last week left off, times are still tense in Bravo’s makeshift base — and they’re about to get worse, when Jason confronts Clay and Ray about the watch schedule being designed to always have one of them looking over his shoulder. Disappointed to see Ray succumb to Clay’s theories, Jason suggests that this is still about leaving the mine...
‘SEAL Team’: Does Latest Episode Hint Jason Is on Road to Recovery?

Jason Hayes has been going though a seriously tough time on “SEAL Team”, but it looks like there could finally be light at the end of the tunnel. In Sunday’s episode, Jason finally broke down, accepting that there was something really wrong. He almost took the easy way out, claiming that he wanted to go out “on his own terms.”
‘SEAL Team’: Full Recap of Season 5, Episode 12

Sunday’s “SEAL Team” was a doozy of an episode. Ray and Clay finally got up the courage to bring their concerns to Jason, after Jason confronts them about the watch schedule. Jason is disappointed in Ray for “falling prey” to Clay’s ideas, but Clay and Ray tell Jason the truth about the building collapse; how it was Jason’s memory issues that put Bravo Team in the hospital. Jason storms off when he hears this.
SEAL Team Midseason Premiere Spoilers: Will the Truth Come Out?

It's an exciting time to be a fan of CBS-turned-Paramount+ original SEAL Team. Fans were left on quite the cliffhanger earlier this month when SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 wrapped with Clay confronting Jason about his memory. The best friends were pulled apart, and it seems like the drama...
