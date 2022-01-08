ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, another critically injured in Seventh Ward shooting

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another person in severe condition.

Just before 8:30 Friday night, NOPD responded to a location in the 2000 block of North Broad Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim near the intersection of Duels Street and North Broad Avenue who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time after, police noticed another male victim blocks away at the intersection of Bruxelles Street and North Broad Avenue who had also been shot. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators have not yet determined a suspect nor a motive in this incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

Comments / 21

darin tir
2d ago

It starts with the mayor,city council,the DA, and the judges. Nobody's looking out for the victims of these crimes they don't care about the black community if you did you wouldn't release these same criminals over and over again on the community you are elected to represent.

Reply(4)
5
Lori Guesnon
2d ago

@ Bigg James you can't put the complete blame on the police. First of all, nobody is forcing these people to commit these crimes. You have to put some of the blame on the judges as well. Some of the judges give these criminals a slap on the hand, instead of giving them time for the crime

Reply
2
 

