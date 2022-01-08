One dead, another critically injured in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another person in severe condition.

Just before 8:30 Friday night, NOPD responded to a location in the 2000 block of North Broad Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim near the intersection of Duels Street and North Broad Avenue who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time after, police noticed another male victim blocks away at the intersection of Bruxelles Street and North Broad Avenue who had also been shot. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators have not yet determined a suspect nor a motive in this incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

