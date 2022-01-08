‘Chicago P.D.’: Here’s How Sophia Bush’s ‘Good Sam’ Competed with Her Former Show in Ratings

At the very least, Katie Wech’s “Good Sam” knows what you might be thinking when you hear it’s a show featuring a chronically cocky doctor with no respect for authority outside his own. Even after spending six months in a coma, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffiths (Jason Isaacs) takes over a crucial diagnostic brainstorm session to suggest that their mystery patient is suffering from … lupus. For anyone even glancingly familiar with the long-running Fox drama “House,” which starred Hugh Laurie as a chronically cocky doctor whose favorite past time was rejecting lupus diagnoses, it does feel like a wink to the TV doctor who most clearly paved the way for Isaac’s Griff. The “Good Sam” twist on the classic doctor procedural recipe, though, is that Griff’s surgeon daughter (Sophia Bush) took over his post of chief while he was unconscious, and now that he’s back, the battle for the department is well and truly on.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO