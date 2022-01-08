ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 16 killed after office canteen explosion in China

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYFUA_0dg7NcmL00
Firefighters search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed canteen. The blast was triggered by a suspected gas leak.

A lunchtime explosion at an office canteen killed 16 people in southwest China and injured 10 others, authorities said.

A gas leak is the suspected cause of the blast on Friday, the Chongqing city government said in an online statement.

The canteen collapsed, trapping victims inside. Rescue workers searched the debris into the night and all the bodies were recovered by midnight, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a team to of more than 600 personnel to the scene, state broadcaster CCTV said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9Hke_0dg7NcmL00
Rescuers search at the scene of the explosion on 7 January 2022. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

One of the survivors was in critical condition, Xinhua said.

The 12.10pm blast happened at a government subdistrict office in Wulong District, which is about 75 km west of the Chongqing city centre and known for its scenic karst rock formations.

An eyewitness told state-run Phoenix TV that the blast was “very scary ... our windows have all been blown to pieces”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGsiU_0dg7NcmL00
A gas leak is the suspected cause of the blast. Photograph: Huang Wei/AP

Gas leaks and explosions are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety standards.

In June, 25 people were killed in a gas blast that ripped through a residential compound and struck a busy two-storey building packed with shoppers.

Eight suspects, including the general manager of the company that owned the gas pipe, were detained after the government said “the company’s safety management system was unsound”.

The same month, 18 people were killed and more injured when a fire broke out at a martial arts school, with state media reporting that all the victims were boarding school pupils.

With Agence-France Presse and Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

At least 16 dead in SW China building collapse

At least 16 people died when an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak caused a building to collapse Friday in the Chinese city of Chongqing, state media said. Gas leaks and explosions are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Canteen#Xinhua News Agency#Cctv#Phoenix Tv#Agence France Presse#Reuters
WISH-TV

At least 1 killed in Avon crash

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person is dead after a car crash in Avon Saturday evening, police said. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Avon Police Department responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and Raceway Road. APD did not say how...
AVON, IN
The Independent

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

An overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.The magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 1:45 a.m. in Menyuan Autonomous Hui County in Qinghai province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The epicenter was about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the provincial capital, Xining, in a mountainous area that is 3,659 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level.Nighttime video posted online by CGTN, the overseas arm of state broadcaster CCTV, showed furniture and ceiling lamps swaying and livestock suddenly standing up and moving in its...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
uticaphoenix.net

4 dead in collapse of highway flyover in central China

BEIJING (AP) — Four people died and eight were injured after a section of a highway flyover in China’s central Hubei province collapsed, according to Chinese authorities. The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Ezhou, with about 500 meters (1,640 feet) of the bridge built over an expressway collapsing onto the roadway below, according to transport and police authorities.
ACCIDENTS
watchers.news

At least 22 people injured after M5.5 earthquake hits Yunnan, China

A shallow earthquake registered by CENC as M5.5 hit southwestern China's Yunnan Province at 07:02 UTC on January 2, 2021. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS registered it as M5.4 at a depth of 38.4 km (23.8 miles); EMSC M5.4 at a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles).
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China earthquake: Strong 6.9-magnitude tremor jolts western Qinghai province

A strong earthquake measuring about 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted a remote county in northwest China’s Qinghai province early on Saturday, forcing the suspension of high-speed rail services due to tunnel damage and a number of injuries, authorities say.While no deaths have been reported so far, several people with minor injuries in the Menyuan Hui Autonomous County have been treated and discharged, according to local news reports.The 6.9-magnitude quake struck the mountainous part of the province at 1.45 am, with an epicentre at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kazakhstan protests: 164 people killed in unrest, health ministry says

At least 164 people were killed during protests that erupted in Kazakhstan this week, the country’s health ministry has said.Most of the deaths – 103 – were in the country’s largest city and former capital, Almaty, where demonstrators stormed government building, officials said.The figures, which were reported on the state news channel Khabar-24, are a significant increase from a previous death toll stated by authorities, who said 26 members of the public had died.It was not clear whether the new number referred only to civilians or whether law enforcement deaths were also included. Kazakh authorities said earlier on Sunday that...
PROTESTS
Vice

Toddler Dies After Eating Poisoned Sweets Meant For Killing Stray Dogs

A two-year-old child died after consuming poisoned sweets intended to kill stray dogs in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi. Police have arrested a district official after six children sneaked the sweets from his parked bike and fell sick. Police confirmed that the five other children were hospitalised shortly after...
ACCIDENTS
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
ACCIDENTS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

109K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy