In an effort to round out the conversation concerning Ivermectin, I would like to provide more information regarding the history of this compound. I have a degree in veterinary medicine, so I have studied subjects such as virology, parasitology, and immunology among others. I am familiar with Ivermectin having both recommended it and using it since the 1990s for the treatment of internal and external parasites in animals. It was first used in veterinary medicine in the early 1980s and in humans in the late 1980s. It’s human applications include treating scabies, head lice and pin worms as well as river blindness (onchocerciasis) and lymphatic filariasis (which leads to elephantiasis) in lesser developed countries.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO