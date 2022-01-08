ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Dear Aggie: Onions from Seed

By MICHAEL SHANE NUCKOLSCornell Cooperative Extension
nny360.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Aggie: I usually grow onions from sets, but I’ve heard that you can grow them from seed. What are the benefits of seeds – and are they easy to grow that way?. A: Yes, onions are easy to grow from seed. Like you, I used to grow onions from sets,...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Planting seeds of thought for choosing seeds

As winter sets in, gardeners thumb through seed catalogs in anticipation of next year’s gardens. But not all seed sources are created equal, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Katie Kammler. Choose a reputable source known for disease-free seed, high germination rates and good results, said Kammler. Consider the...
GARDENING
BobVila

The Best Soil for Jade Plants of 2022

The jade plant, Crassula ovata, is often referred to as a money plant because it’s believed to bring prosperity to anyone who owns one. While these hardy succulents are known for being easy to care for, it’s important to pot them in the right soil. With so many...
GARDENING
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Start seeds outdoors with winter sowing

Save money and indoor space used for starting seeds indoors with winter sowing. This easy technique allows you to start transplants from seeds outdoors without a greenhouse or cold frame. Growing your own transplants from seeds can save you money and is often the only option for new, unique, and...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onion#Transplants#Commercial Agriculture
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
uga.edu

Prepare to start plants from seed in the new year

It’s almost that time of year again: January is the month for seed catalogs galore. Seed catalogs are the embodiment of possibility, a chance for gardeners to envision the ever-elusive perfect garden. It is one of my favorite times in the garden year. This year, most of us could use something sunshiny to ponder. Outside is gray. The news seems unceasingly dire, and even for the most optimistic, envisioning something as hopeful as a spring garden seems to take more energy than it should. That is even more reason to start plants from seed this growing season. Starting seeds takes attention, care and time, and a bit of faith that something good will come from that diligence, things that I think most of us could benefit from at the moment.
GARDENING
Antelope Valley Press

It’s time to plant your bareroot trees and shrubs

Tomorrow is the beginning of selling and planting bareroot trees and shrubs. Some nurseries sell bareroot plants with the roots placed in plastic bags filled with sawdust. Some full-service retail nurseries still sell bareroot plants that are placed in planters filled with sawdust to keep the roots moist. Bareroot plants...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Log Cabin Democrat

12 Months of Gardening

“In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy.” – William Blake. William Blake lived in London, England from 1757 to 1827. In those days nobody grew vegetables indoors or out, during the cold months. The lack of artificial light and cloudy cold winters made it next to impossible. So gardening’s enjoyment was limited to consuming preserved vegetables from the previous growing season. For us here and now the story is entirely different.
GARDENING
Daily Local News

From the Ground Up: Starting with seeds

Here we are at the top of a new year, with fifty-two fresh, new weeks ahead of us in which to explore gardening. What shall we talk about?. During the first weeks of January, I imagine you field the typical questions from friends, family, and co-workers just as I do. Questions like: “Did you make your New Year’s resolutions yet?” “What word describes the theme you want to embrace in 2022?” “What’s your number-one wish for the New Year?”
GARDENING
westsidenewsny.com

Gardening trends for 2022

I hope you are enjoying the holiday season with family and friends. As 2021 wraps up, it’s time to look at gardening trends for the new year. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which produces the Philadelphia Flower Show, recently announced its top gardening trends picks for 2022. The list includes ways to breathe new life into your garden while also using gardening to help promote health and well-being all year.
GARDENING
theintelligencer.com

Eat fresh tomatoes all winter with your own indoor garden

Fresh vegetables?! In winter?! What kind of sorcery is this?! No, it’s not the dark magic of Lucifer, it’s this AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Indoor Garden. Grow tomatoes, azaleas, petunias, or your own personal herb garden for rosemary on-the-goesmary. This stainless steel all-in-one garden uses a set of powerful red, white, and blue 20-watt LED lights to grow up to six different varieties of herbs, flowers, or vegetables without the addition of sun or soil.
GARDENING
nny360.com

Dear Aggie: Sustaining the resolution to garden

Dear Aggie: As a gardening New Year’s resolution, I’d like to be more sustainable in my garden. What steps can I take?. This is a great idea! There are three major things you can do to increase sustainability in your landscape. First of all, avoid pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. Insecticides just don’t zero in on insect pests, they kill all insects, even the beneficial ones. Several common insecticides are toxic to bees. A class of insecticides called neonicotinoids have been implicated in bee colony collapse disorder. Also, fungicides and herbicides can upset the delicate web of microbial balance in soils. Once this web is disturbed it is very difficult to restore.
GARDENING
simplygluten-free.com

Lotus Flower Onions

If you’re having a party tomorrow for New Year’s Eve and need a last-minute dish that’s impressive yet simple, these beautiful Lotus Flower Onions are a great option! These can be set on an appetizer table at a cocktail party or used as edible centerpieces at the dining table. They’re adorable, inexpensive, and unique.
RECIPES
thespruce.com

Why Are My Tomato Leaves Turning Purple?

Some tomatoes varieties have naturally purplish foliage like 'Indigo Rose' which produces cherry-sized purple fruits high in antioxidants. However, the most common reason for tomato leaves turning purple is potassium deficiency. Other nutrient problems, as well as leaf burn and viral and pest infestations, may also cause this issue. Read on to learn about these various causes, possible treatments, and means of prevention.
AGRICULTURE
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Onion Jam Tarts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a savory treat for the new year. In a large pot Carmelize onions with olive oil and butter once onions are completely browned add vinegar, salt, and sugar. Reduce to medium-low heat and cook until thick syrup forms (should coat the back of a spoon and not drip off). Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Islands Sounder

‘Growing Vegetable Crops from Seeds’

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 am, the Orcas Island and Lopez Island Garden Clubs’ virtual (Zoom) meeting will feature Carol Miles who will discuss Growing Vegetable Crops from Seeds. This presentation will be recorded. The link to the live meeting, hosted by the Orcas Island Library, is:. Miles...
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

Using Coffee Grounds in Your Garden

Wake up your garden with coffee! Do you think coffee grounds are only for acid-loving plants? Oh, no! It can be applied to just about anywhere in the garden. Trust me, the plants and the earthworms are going to love you for it! If used correctly and in moderation, spent coffee grounds are an excellent way to wake up the plants in your garden.
GARDENING
inmaricopa.com

Growing onions in the desert? No need to cry

Perhaps you’ve had the same experience: onion bulbs from the big box stores that never develop into the big, dry ones like you buy in the grocery store. Here’s how to grow your own. Choose carefully. Onions can be started from seeds or purchased as starter plants. Whether...
MARICOPA, AZ
goodhousekeeping.com

Onion Flatbread

Yellow onion, red onion, and fennel add tons of flavor to store-bought pizza dough. It's the perfect appetizer or light dinner for the middle of winter, when most other produce isn't in season. Flour, for surface. 1 lb. pizza dough, at room temperature. Cornmeal, for baking sheet. 1 1/2 tbsp.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy