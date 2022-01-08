ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Man Gets 2 Years In Prison For Burning St. Paul Nutrition Store Amid Unrest

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gxz9g_0dg7L0Rg00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Twin Cities man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his role in burning a St. Paul nutrition store during the unrest in May of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that Samuel Frey was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison and to pay more than $33,000 in restitution for his role in burning a nutrition store on St. Paul’s University Avenue. After Frey completes his prison time, he’ll be on supervised release for two years.

This past July, Frey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson, prosecutors say.

According to investigators, Frey, who was 19 at the time of the incident, aiding in burning Great Health and Nutrition on May 28, 2020. Frey poured a bottle of hand sanitizer onto a shelving unit and lit it on fire with a burning piece of paper. As the flames grew, he poured more hand sanitizer on the fire.

Another person charged in the arson was 21-year-old McKenzy Ann DeGidio Dunn. She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced to three years probation and to pay roughly $31,000 in restitution.

CBS Minnesota

Woman Killed In St. Paul’s 1st Homicide Of 2022 Identified As Tina McCombs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The woman killed in St. Paul’s first homicide of 2022 has been identified. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Tina M. McCombs of St. Paul. According to police, McCombs was fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. Police say a 38-year-old suspect was found outside a couple of miles away from the scene. He was taken to Regions Hospital for cold exposure before being booked into jail. On Facebook, McCombs’ son wrote that Sunday was the worst day of his life. “My brothers and I are going to stay strong for you, mama,” Lewis McCaleb IV wrote. “I’m so sorry I wasn’t there to help.” McCaleb, who goes by the name Lewiee Blaze, spoke to WCCO last summer. He was part of a group of young people working to curb the increase in violence in the Twin Cities. McCombs’ death marked the first homicide in St. Paul this year. Last year, the capital city saw 38 homicides, an all-time record.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Investigating First Homicide Of 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s North End neighborhood. It happened Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. Police say a 38-year-old suspect was found “outside a home a couple miles from the scene.” He was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for exposure, before being booked at police headquarters. (credit: CBS) This is the capital city’s first homicide of the year. Last year, St. Paul set an all-time record for homicides, with 38. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 651-266-5650.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Show Dog Kidnapping: Police Release Person Of Interest Photo

SOUTH ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police have released an image of a person of interest in the car theft and kidnapping of a show dog last weekend in South St. Paul. Michelle Cramblett Baker and Jasper (credit: Michelle Cramblett Baker) The dog, a Boxer named Jasper, was kenneled in the back of a minivan when it was stolen Saturday morning outside of the Envision Hotel near Doug Woog Arena. The vehicle is a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & County with Illinois license plates AH26052. (credit: Michelle Cramblett Baker) Michelle Cramblett Baker, Jasper’s owner, is offering a “large cash reward” for his return. “Keep the van! Keep my purse! Please please please return my dog to a safe place!!!” wrote Cramblett Baker in a Facebook post Sunday. (credit: South St. Paul Police) She and Jasper were in the Twin Cities for the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Police want anyone who knows the man in the photo or has information on this case to call 651-554-3311.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Jose Chapa-Aguilera Allegedly Kidnapped, Assaulted Man In Brooklyn Park Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man from Lino Lakes has been charged and arrested for allegedly kidnapping, tying up, and assaulting a man last month. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 23, faces one count of first-degree assault and one count of kidnapping in Hennepin County. According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park officers responded to a home on Ronald Place on Dec. 21. There, they found a man covered in blood, who said he had been held captive at a neighboring house since the day before. Jose Chapa-Aguilera (Credit: Brooklyn Park Police) He said that on Dec. 20, he had driven two women – one of whom he...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Missing Dog Stolen From Van Outside Of St. Paul Hotel

SOUTH ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The South St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a boxer that was kenneled in the back of a van when it was stolen Saturday morning. Dog: Jasper (credit: Michelle Cramblett Baker) Police say the vehicle is a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & County with Illinois license plates AH26052. “As history has shown us many vehicles stolen during the cold weather months are used for transportation and then dumped,” the department said. “We are asking you to take look outside and up and down your block.” The owner, Michelle Cramblett Baker, shared on Facebook that her van was stolen in front of the Envision Hotel Saturday morning. Baker and her boxer Jasper were in town for the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show.   Baker says there is a “large cash reward” for anyone with information leading to the recovery of Jasper. Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Here 24/7’: Minneapolis Firefighters Take Down Assault Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Firefighters from Minneapolis Fire Station Eight say quick thinking and teamwork helped them take down an assault suspect who had followed a woman looking for safety late Thursday night. Fire Captain Colm Black says shortly after 7:30 p.m., he was working to move vehicles inside the station and out of the cold when he noticed something was wrong. “I walked into a scene – a car had come the wrong way down Blaisdell and pulled into our station. There was a woman to my left and a car to my right,” Black said. “The woman looked at me and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woodbury Police Say 2 13-Year-Olds Apprehended In Car Thefts Over Weekend

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Woodbury Police say that they and a number of other agencies arrested two 13-year-olds over the weekend who they say were involved in various car thefts. In one incident Saturday, someone had their car stolen after parking it in their driveway and starting to unload it after a shopping trip. The resident said that they were coming back outside when they saw a teen get into the vehicle and take off, even though the owner attempted to hang onto the door as it drove away. The vehicle was located unoccupied later on on 7th Avenue in St....
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Saturday Shooting Death Marks Minneapolis’ 1st Homicide Of 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Minneapolis police say a man died at a hospital after being shot Saturday night, marking the city’s first homicide of 2022. Officers responded to the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South around 9:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired and a crashed car. (credit: CBS) They found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died. The Minneapolis Police Department did not identify the man who was killed, and said there is “limited information” about the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
George Floyd
CBS Minnesota

‘Very Out Of Character’: Friends Of Missing Minneapolis Woman Jessica Marshik Canvas Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Friends of a missing Minneapolis woman are not giving up hope weeks after her disappearance. Police say 36-year-old Jessica Marshik was last in contact with family on Dec. 14, and hasn’t been heard from since. “Jessica is real lively and energetic. She is passionate and spunky,” said her friend Kimberly Milliard. Nearly a month after her sudden disappearance, friends of Marshik are taking matters into their own hands. They spent Saturday distributing hundreds of flyers around the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood and talking with neighbors. “For her to just go missing and not communicate with people, very, very out of character,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing 82-Year-Old Man Found Safe

UPDATE: Authorities say James Mulari was found safe. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an 82-year-old man who went missing over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, James Mulari was last seen in the Park Rapids area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He has not returned to his home in the rural Ogema area. Mulari is described as 5-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel button-up long sleeve shirt, gray T-shirt and black pants. (credit: Becker County Sheriff’s Office) He was driving a red 2019 Subaru Outback with the Minnesota license plate No. DWM637. Anyone who sees a vehicle or man fitting the description is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661 or their local law enforcement agency.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Mall Of America Suspected Shooter Purchased ‘Ghost Gun’ Online

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old man charged in a shooting at the Mall of America that injured two on New Year’s Eve purchased the firearm online, according to a criminal complaint, a so-called “ghost gun” that was not purchased by a federally licensed dealer and lacks a serial number, therefore making it untraceable. Charging documents say the alleged gunman had a Polymer 80 9mm handgun with him when he was taken into custody and he admitted that he bought the gun on the internet. Polymer 80 is a company that sells parts and accessories, including pistol frame kits. Purchasing such kits and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Phillip Jones Charged For Fatally Assaulting Man In St. Paul Apartment Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal assault of man last month in an apartment building in St. Paul. Phillip Charles Jones faces second-degree murder charges in Ramsey County for the death of 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha. Credit: Ramsey County The criminal complaint says that officers arrived to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Snelling Avenue North on the report of an assault on Dec. 20. There, they met Rocha, who had dried blood on his face. He said he’d left his apartment about an hour before, but saw a man, identified as Jones, in the...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
#Prison#Murder#Arson#A Burning#Wcco#Twin Cities
CBS Minnesota

Dantrell Johnson Charged In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in August outside of Wally’s Foods. Dantrell Deon Johnson, 28, was charged in Hennepin County with one count of drive-by shooting. According to the complaint, the day after prominent gang member Prince Martin, formerly Prince Hinton, was shot and killed in Minneapolis, there were four separate gang-related retaliatory shooting incidents. One of the shootings took place at roughly 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, outside of Wally’s Foods, a spot associated by the Minneapolis police with the “Lowz” gang association. The victim was struck once in the back and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 Teens Arrested In Attempted Edina Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Suspects have been arrested in connection to a carjacking in Edina on Friday evening, where two teenage girls allegedly punched a driver and sprayed her with mace. The Edina Police Department says the attempted carjacking happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road, in the city’s Country Club neighborhood. The victim reported that she was leaving a friend’s place when another vehicle pulled up next to her car and two teenage girls jumped out. The girls demanded the woman’s car and told her they had a gun. When the woman resisted, they punched her and sprayed her with mace. The teens made off with the woman’s wallet and cell phone. Authorities say that four suspects were arrested around 7 p.m. Friday. A Ramsey County deputy found the suspected vehicle at a gas station on the 900 block of Lexington Parkway in St. Paul. The driver fled the area, leaving behind three teenage girls, who were taken into custody for probable cause in connection to the Edina carjacking. The driver, an 18-year-old, was arrested for fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle. The car was stolen Wednesday in Minneapolis, police say.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Steven Buford Gets 31 Years For Murdering Woman Outside West St. Paul Apartment Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Twin Cities man was sentenced Friday to 31 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman in the head and attempting to force another woman to drive him from the murder scene at gunpoint. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says that Steven David Buford, of West St. Paul, was sentenced to 380 months in prison for the shooting on Sept. 4, 2020, which left 22-year-old Lauren Summer Koffi-n’guessan, also of West St. Paul, dead. In November, Buford pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted aggravated robbery. He will...
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amber Alert Canceled: 1-Year-Old Boy ‘Anonymously Returned’ To Mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a 1-year-old boy was found safe Friday night after he was taken in a stolen SUV in south Minneapolis. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says that 1-year-old RayRay Powell was “anonymously returned” to his mother roughly two hours after an Amber Alert was issued to cell phones and local media in the metro area. The child was missing at time when outside temperatures were in the low single digits, causing concern among those searching for him. According to a statement, Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a hang-up call around 6:30 p.m. and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver: 3 Injured, Crash On I-35 In Chisago Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were injured after a wrong-way driver led police on a chase early Saturday morning in Chisago County. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the chase started around 1 a.m. in Lent Township when police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic offense and sped past the squad car. Police say the driver of the vehicle turned off their headlight and continued into Wyoming, Minnesota when the driver turned west onto East Vikings Boulevard and lost sight of the vehicle. Shortly after, police were notified that the driver had gone southbound onto Interstate 35. The driver was traveling on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Chasing Woman Rams Truck Into Minneapolis Fire Station, Threatens Firefighters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly rammed his pickup truck into a Minneapolis fire station Thursday night as firefighters were protecting a woman he was following. Shawn Coates, 52, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of threats of violence, and one misdemeanor count of damage to property, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. According to a criminal complaint, the woman Coates was following arrived at Minneapolis Fire Station 8 on Blasdell Avenue South around 7 p.m., telling firefighters that Coates was following her in a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Fatally Assaulting Neighbor In St. Paul Apartment Building

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was fatally assaulted last month in a St. Paul apartment building. The St. Paul Police Department said Thursday that a 39-year-old man was arrested for murder and booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they’ve been formally charged. The man is suspected of killing 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha, who was found dead on Dec. 27 in an apartment building on Snelling Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood. Investigators say that Rocha reported being assaulted by a neighbor in his apartment building a week earlier. While medics initially cleared Rocha out after assault, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner said that he later died due to injuries suffered in the attack. Rocha’s death marked the 38th homicide in St. Paul in 2021, a year which set the all-time record for homicides in the capital city.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Dangerous, Brazen Behavior’: Charges Filed In Mall Of America Shooting That Injured 2

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed against the suspected gunman in the Mall of America shooting that left two people injured on New Year’s Eve. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged 18-year-old Kahlil Markell Wiley of St. Paul with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting. Kahlil Markell Wiley (credit: Bloomington police) Wiley allegedly shot a man in the leg after a fight inside the Mall of America on Friday night. Another man was also grazed by a bullet. Wiley fled the mall following the shooting. Criminal Complaint Details According to the criminal complaint,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

