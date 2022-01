By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor CLAY — Isaiah Sims couldn’t stop smiling. The Pinson Valley senior was having a good time. Never mind that the No. 5 Indians were down by two to Clay-Chalkville at the half, 24-22. In the end, none of that mattered as Sims led the visitors to a 58-49 victory here […]

PINSON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO