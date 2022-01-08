ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Strip restaurant provides food, fun and parking to Raiders fans

By Ron Futrell
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4zYz_0dg7KIUy00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A new restaurant at Bali Hai Golf Club on the Las Vegas Strip could help ease some congestion at Raiders games and provide a good meal for fans. A new Tiki Room has opened at Bali Hai with hopes that Raiders’ fans take advantage of the close location to Allegiant Stadium.

Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow spoke to the Director of Operations, Food and Beverage James Scalzi about the new restaurant. Click above to watch the story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Raiders TE Darren Waller questionable for Chargers game

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to get star tight end Darren Waller back for their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia says Waller will be a game-time decision for the Raiders in their showdown at home on Sunday night against the Chargers. The winner of that game is assured of a playoff spot, while the Raiders can also get in with losses by both Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. Waller hasn’t played since getting injured in the second quarter of a win on Thanksgiving at Dallas.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Las Vegas#The Las Vegas Strip#American Football#Food Drink#Bali Hai Golf Club
Miami New Times

Pink Love Donuts & More Will Offer Its Creative Treats in Miami Beach

Last year, as food businesses across the nation were shutting down amid the pandemic, entrepreneur Diego Macedo passed his time baking goods for his sons Thiago, 9, and Martin, 7, experimenting with simple recipes like pão de queijo, lemon cookies, and pound cakes. One day, he thought of doughnuts, and his imagination took off.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
myq105.com

Fast Food Chain Will Open First Tampa Bay Location in Clearwater In 2023

This past year, Tampa Bay got its first Shake Shack and Capriottis. We’re also getting Del Taco. For lovers of fried chicken, here comes another popular chain to Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Raising Cane’s has purchased land in Clearwater for their first Tampa area location. 2525 Gulf To Bay Boulevard where The Village Inn was is where they plan to set up shop first. Word is it won’t open until next year though. Raising Cane’s opens their first Florida location down in Miami next month. Hiring is underway though for more Raising Cane’s restaurants in Orlando, Pompano Beach, and Royal Palm Beach.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tennessee Tribune

Gold Strike Shines with Food and Fun

Looking for a weekend getaway with great food and fun? Head to Gold Strike Resort and Casino in Tunica, MS where you will be amazed with the gaming, cuisine and entertainment. Newly opened is the BetMGM Book Bar & Grill where Chef Tito serves up mouthwatering originals as his fried ribs, which are marinated for 24 hours, smoked for six hours and then deep fried. Another fav is the jambalaya where the chef uses pasta instead of rice for this New Orleans original. In addition to a variety of southern comfort food, choose from a large selection of draft beer, wine and cocktails. Recommended is the pineapple fusion, made with fresh pineapple which has been infused in six bottles of Absolut for one week.
TUNICA, MS
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Ideas for Jan 1-17

When you think about strawberries, you probably don’t think January, but you should! Here in the Sunshine State, we’re right in the middle of strawberry season. Whether you stop at the supermarket, the farmers market, or pick them yourselves, Florida strawberries are a great way to kick off the year, maybe sipping a Fresa Maria?
ORLANDO, FL
Miami New Times

Pop Up Grocer Will Bring Its Unique Shopping Experience to Miami

Staring at rows of nut butters in a busy Whole Foods aisle, brand-marketing consultant and publicist Emily Schildt had an "aha" moment, seeing firsthand the difficulties facing both consumers and newbie product creators when it comes to finding new and unique products. "I was working with an alternative nut-butter brand,...
MIAMI, FL
96.1 The Breeze

Cheap Restaurants with Amazing Food In Western New York

Buffalo and Western New York as a whole is a food Mecca. You can find literally anything here, not just wings and Beef on 'Weck. Buffalo has become quite the culinary destination over the last decade or so. In fact, the website 2FoodTrippers named Buffalo as One of the Best Food Cities in America, saying;
BUFFALO, NY
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy