ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

ELDER: We aren’t going to live here forever

By Tony Elder
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany were saddened to hear about the death of popular celebrity Betty White. As you probably know, she passed away just a few weeks prior to her 100th birthday. There had been big plans to celebrate her reaching that milestone. Maybe some of those events will be transformed into memorial tributes...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Dolly Parton On Betty White: She Will ‘Live Forever’

Dolly Parton acknowledged the sad passing of TV icon Betty White over the holiday (12/31). Dolly took to Twitter on New Year’s Day and wrote of White, “While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing. Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world hereafter. I will always love her as we all will!”
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Betty White gives her secret for living to 100

Betty White will turn 100 on Jan. 17, and she's feeling pretty good about it. The "Golden Girls" star told People one of her secrets to aging gracefully has been maintaining her sense of optimism. Another, she joked, is keeping a special sort of diet: "I try to avoid anything...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

How many times was Betty White married?

THE BELOVED Betty White passed away just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by the "love of her life," Allen Ludden. Betty White was married three times. Dick Barker. Betty's first marriage was also her shortest. During World War II, Betty was...
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Betty White Filmed A Special Video For Her Fans Just Before Her Death

It turns out, Betty White filmed a touching tribute to her fans just 10 days before her death. She passed away on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. Betty was getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. She filmed a documentary special called Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration that will play in movie theaters. Even though she passed away just before her birthday, the film will still air as a tribute to her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Herbie J Pilato

Betty White Lived a Wonderful Life

Betty White and her smile[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. Is it possible to be kind to everyone all the time, to be pleasant and cordial 24–7, as Golden Girls star Betty White had done for decades?
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Forever
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy