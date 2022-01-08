ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

MORRIS: May our resolutions help us find peace

By Orrin Morris
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the resolutions we make focus on family, the COVID spread, economy, national and global harmony. Resolutions are based on hopes: hopes that our sons and daughters will be kept from harm’s way; that we can relate in mutual ways to people whose backgrounds differ from ours; that we become...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#The Native Americans#American
The US Sun

Inside why America tried to BAN Christmas as Puritans ripped ‘Foolstide’ & refused to mark holiday linked to Roman god

MUCH has been said about America's alleged "War on Christmas," and it turns out the first settlers actually fought against the holiday. The first settlers in the US not only did not celebrate Christmas, but they also banned it; they were strict Puritans and as such did not believe in celebrating holidays not mentioned in the bible.
FESTIVAL
elizabethton.com

Like Jesus, we are to be in the world, but not of the world

Dear Rev. Graham: My son has been a good kid but lately he is giving in to peer pressure from his friends who have talked him out of going to church, and it’s changing his behavior. While he’s not really comfortable with some of the things they do and say, he feels accepted, and belonging to this group makes him happy. He tries to persuade me that he can make a difference in their lives, but instead they are making a difference in his. Doesn’t that usually spell danger? — F.P.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Daily Beast

The Way We Think About the Messiah Is Very Problematic

The arrival of a newborn is always an occasion for celebration and joy. A child’s first Christmas, however, is also an opportunity for family members to project their hopes and unfulfilled dreams onto the next generation. That Harvard onesie or baseball bat under the tree are not-so-subtle hints about the life you want for your child. Just as people heap expectations on new arrivals today, baby Jesus had a lot to live up to. For Christians, Jesus is the Messiah, the anointed one of God, a descendant of King David, and the one who would save the world. That’s a lot for any of us to shoulder, but especially an infant. These messianic expectations are particularly prominent during the Christmas season popping up everywhere from beloved Carols to children’s Christmas books. But what does it mean to call Jesus the Messiah? And did Jesus live up to society’s expectations?
RELIGION
manisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: The birth of Jesus Christ, the most important birth ever

No birth into mortality has ever been accompanied with such Heavenly announcements and miracles as the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world! Bright Stars, Angels, Heavenly Choirs, lights and brilliant Glory manifested. Ancient prophets were informed of the coming birth of the Savior. Most of the ancient...
RELIGION
Grazia

It’s None Of The Pope’s Business If People Don’t Want Children

The Catholic church has, historically, quite enjoyed telling women what to do with their bodies. And in a pretty on-brand announcement, Pope Francis claimed that couples who would rather have pets than children are ‘selfish’. Speaking to an audience at the Vatican he preached: ‘Today… we see a...
RELIGION
bluemountaineagle.com

Letter to the editor: I am thinking of Jesus at this time

During this season, I have been thinking of Jesus — his history, his words, his lessons. What we know — and this is not fake news — is that Mary and Joseph were poor, looking for simple shelter (as many refugees are now). That he was born and lived as a Jew. He was a good, honest man, seeing clearly the corruption of those in power, fighting for social justice, speaking the words of the prophet Isaiah about feeding the hungry, clothing the poor. He, and prophets of the Hebrew Bible, spoke continually about compassion, welcoming the stranger, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jesus was called and praised as the “prince of peace,” questioning why nations rage against nation. Isaiah spoke of “beating our swords into plowshares.” In our modern vocabulary, Jesus was a courageous fighter for justice, a “revolutionary” rebelling against unjust powers. With hundreds of Jews of his time and like thousands of courageous people throughout history fighting for the poor and oppressed and for our Earth, God’s precious creation, he was condemned to death by those in power.
RELIGION
Washington Post

The poetic elegies that can help us make space for our pandemic grief

The grinding work of pandemic survival leaves few moments to reckon with the significance of our catastrophic losses. The scale of death from the coronavirus — 5.4 million, more than 800,000 of them in the United States, and counting — baffles understanding and eclipses feeling. But a society survives such devastation only by creating shared spaces and open time for mourning. How do we begin to acknowledge so many dead? What cultural forms and expressive practices can bear these absent lives with us into the future?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
insideedition.com

Pope Francis Says Having Pets Instead of Kids Is 'Selfishness' in Latest Address at the Vatican

Don’t have pets over children – that was the message Pope Francis had for the people during a general address to the audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. “Today … we see a form of selfishness,” he said, translated by BBC News. “We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children.”
PETS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Goals, not resolutions, can help succeed

As we wrap up 2021, people across the country are starting to think about their plans for next year. This typically involves setting New Year’s resolutions. According to Merriam-Webster, New Year’s resolutions have existed since the early 19th century – and perhaps as far back as the late 17th century. However, even back then, these resolutions were commonly broken. In fact, multiple studies suggest that only around 8% of people actually stick to their New Year resolutions each year, and the majority of these resolutions are superficial and involve diet, exercise, and weight loss.
LIFESTYLE
News-Virginian

Troxel: Without Jesus, Christmas is empty

I was in a hardware store in small town America, somewhere out in “Fly-Over Country,” as the east and west coast thumb-suckers call the middle of our country. If the liberal dweebs truly knew the quality of people they were belittling as unimportant, they would realize that they ignore them to their peril. But I digress.
RELIGION
Webster County Citizen

- Yarger: Finally finds his peace

I’ll be at peace when they lay me down. When I think of that song, I think of my dad. I wasn’t there when they laid him to rest. He was a very hardworking man. I was very blessed to have him for 25 years. He was one of the kindest, caring and loving men I ever knew.
SOCIETY
muncievoice.com

Finding Peace Within

Most people agree that a more peaceful world would be an ideal situation for all living creatures. However, we often seem stumped as to how to bring this ideal situation into being. Our egos trip us up and we look at all the things we don’t like. However, if we are to have true peace in this world, we must find it in ourselves first.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy