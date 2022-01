There is no other book in the world like the Holy Bible. The Bible has predicted events that occurred hundreds to thousands of years before they happened. One of the most significant events in the Holy Bible was the siege of Jerusalem in 70 AD by the Roman General Titus who destroyed both the city and the temple. Many Jewish people where killed, but many escaped to other countries. The land of Israel was left barren, but God did not forget his people, and centuries later after World War II the Jewish people started to return to their home land on May 14, 1948.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO