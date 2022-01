There are no winners in a pandemic, but if anything has come out on top over the past two years, it’s feel-good fare like Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso. These earnest comedies have proven to be the perfect antidote for COVID-times: the stakes are low, everyone operates in good faith, and obstacles are seen as opportunities to try something new, usually with positive results. Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso’s sweeping success has prompted a reevaluation in the comedy world, as networks and streamers have begun pursuing shows that showcase the best of humanity over dark dramedies (the trend of the mid-to-late-2010s). For whatever reason, the same hasn’t occurred on the drama side — until now.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO