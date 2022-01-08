ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Even with ‘milder’ disease, Virginia’s latest COVID-19 surge is straining hospitals

By Kate Masters
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7N5g_0dg7I0cj00

On Friday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association announced a concerning milestone for the state — COVID-19 hospitalizations had reached an all-time single-day high of 3,329, surpassing the state’s previous single-day peak, in January of last year, by nearly 130 admissions.

The total included both confirmed positives and 226 patients with pending tests, which could lower Friday’s numbers if any of the results came back negative. Still, there’s no question that the current surge is increasing coronavirus hospitalizations in Virginia. Julian Walker, vice president of communications for VHHA, said the association’s confirmed admission numbers include only patients with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 — unlike some areas, including Washington, D.C., with counts that include patients who test positive even if they’re not being treated for the virus.

In total, that means just over 3,100 patients across Virginia were in the hospital Friday for complications related to COVID-19, a count on par with last year’s winter surge. The vast majority of them are unvaccinated, according to frontline providers and state data . And while it’s not totally clear exactly what percentage of new cases in Virginia are linked to omicron — a data point that’s limited by the state’s capacity to sequence samples of the virus — there are signs that the recently discovered variant is driving the spread. At VCU Health, omicron accounts for 95 percent of all positive COVID-19 tests performed in-house, the health system announced in a release last week.

That complicates the narrative that omicron is “milder” than earlier versions of the virus. On a clinical level, it’s true there’s emerging evidence that the variant seems to affect the upper respiratory tract more than the lungs, carrying a lower risk for severe illness. And in Virginia, like many other places, the most recent surge in cases hasn’t corresponded with an equivalent surge in deaths — which can be traced, at least in part, to vastly improved treatments including monoclonal antibodies and antivirals to fight the severe progression of disease.

Still, there are thousands of Virginians requiring hospital levels of care for the virus, and those numbers could continue to go up. “Our test positivity rate is just unbelievably high right now,” said Dr. Todd Parker, president-elect of the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians, referring to the share of COVID-19 tests statewide that come back positive ( nearly 35 percent as of Friday ).

“So even though the average person is less sick than previously, because of the sheer volume of cases, we’re still seeing a big uptick in critically ill patients,” he added. “If we saw 50 patients before and 10 of them needed to be admitted, maybe now we’re seeing 100 patients with COVID and 12 of them need to be admitted. So instead of 20 percent, it’s 12 percent, but we’re still admitting 12 patients when before we were only admitting 10.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOFbZ_0dg7I0cj00

Health care workers with the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke wear enhanced personal protective equipment inside the health system’s facilities (Photo courtesy of the Carilion Clinic).

While unvaccinated Virginians are still most at risk for serious complications, the ongoing wave of infections is having ripple effects across the state. As with previous surges, hospitals are bearing many of the worst consequences. Last week, two of the state’s largest health systems — VCU and Sentara — announced they were halting elective procedures for the foreseeable future. Inova, the dominant hospital system in Northern Virginia, went back on “ emergency status ,” a protocol that allows them to take similar action and shift other operating procedures as needed.

The problems are multifactorial. As with the previous delta surge , Parker said emergency departments and doctors’ offices are overwhelmed with patients seeking out testing — often because they have nowhere else to go . The rise in COVID-19 admissions is also reducing overall bed space, forcing many hospitals to board patients in the emergency room.

“Every hospital in our area is full,” said Parker, who works at Riverside Health System in the Hampton Roads region. “Every ER is holding patients that are waiting for beds upstairs. So if an ER has 50 beds, but 20 of them have admitted patients in them, then it functionally only has a capacity of 30.”

Like other industries, health systems are also struggling with a significant worker shortage, especially given the rise in both patient volumes and cases among health care providers. Sentara specifically cited staff capacity, not bed capacity, in its decision to pause elective surgeries. Ballad Health, the primary hospital system in Southwest Virginia, announced last week that “a significant majority” of employees in the cardiovascular surgery department of one of their Tennessee hospitals had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, some patients were transferred to Bristol, further limiting bed space and staff.

Those maxed-out resources are affecting Virginians across the state. With a pause on elective surgeries at some hospitals, patients will be forced to delay care just as they did earlier in the pandemic. Others are waiting hours for an emergency room bed. And the quality of care significantly suffers, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates and more limited resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIKbi_0dg7I0cj00

VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury)

In September, at the peak of Virginia’s delta surge, Augusta Health reached out for federal assistance amid “unprecedented” levels of COVID-19 in the community, according to a letter from CEO Mary Mannix, obtained by the Mercury through a Freedom of Information Act request. At the time, the lone community hospital was so short on nurses that administrators weren’t sure how long it could continue accepting patients.

“We are in the catastrophic position of contemplating EMS diversion for critical care patients due to our limited ability to provide safe and appropriate care,” Mannix wrote. Statewide, the weekly average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was just over 2,000 — far lower than the current peak.

Right now, though, it’s unclear if help will be available for beleaguered health systems and the patients they serve. During the delta surge, hospitals spent weeks asking for assistance from Gov. Ralph Northam, including the reinstatement of previous emergency waivers. The administration never granted the request. So far, it’s been similarly unresponsive to a similar request from the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians at the end of December.

The state’s hospital association “remains in communication” with both the Northam administration and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin about potential policy options to support hospitals, Walker wrote in a Saturday email. The incoming leader, though, has been open about his intentions to repeal state mask and vaccination requirements , as well as his opposition to federal requirements.

“While we believe that the vaccine is a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, we strongly believe that the federal government cannot impose its will and restrict the freedoms of Americans,” Youngkin said Friday in a joint statement with incoming Attorney General Jason Miyares, announcing their intention to challenge federal vaccination mandates in court .

“Virginia is at its best when her people are allowed to make the best decisions for their families or businesses,” they said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include comments from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The post Even with ‘milder’ disease, Virginia’s latest COVID-19 surge is straining hospitals appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Can’t find a COVID test in Virginia? Officials are blaming supply and staffing shortfalls.

Virginia’s COVID-19 testing numbers have reached all-time highs over the last several days as the highly transmissible omicron variant moves across the commonwealth. But even as cases reach historic levels — with more than 15,000 new infections reported on Tuesday alone, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health — experts say it’s likely […] The post Can’t find a COVID test in Virginia? Officials are blaming supply and staffing shortfalls. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

For Virginia’s new House majority, masks and vaccines will be optional during session

As Virginia lawmakers prepare to reconvene in Richmond for the 2022 General Assembly session, a looming question has been how the process will run amid an ongoing COVID-19 surge. For Republicans in the House of Delegates, who won control of the chamber in November’s elections, the answer is as close to business as usual as […] The post For Virginia’s new House majority, masks and vaccines will be optional during session appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go?

Education has been the number one priority for Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, both on the campaign trail and as he prepares his transition to the Executive Mansion in Richmond.  Youngkin promised to boost teacher pay and rebuild crumbling facilities, keep schools open throughout the ongoing pandemic and eradicate “critical race theory” from the classroom.  Budgets come […] The post How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Health
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Ralph Northam
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Covid#Health System#Virginia College#Vhha#Omicron#Vcu Health
WDVM 25

New numbers show COVID-19 hospitalization surge driven by unvaccinated Marylanders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — New statistics from the University of Maryland Medical System show the unvaccinated are driving new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Over the last month, 74% of their COVID inpatients are unvaccinated, 24% are fully vaccinated, and just 2% received a booster shot. Right now, more than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Richmond.com

Youngkin and Miyares announce challenge to vaccine mandate for hospital workers as Va. sees record COVID hospitalizations

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will challenge a rule that requires hospital employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, putting his opposition to vaccine mandates into action. Youngkin’s transition team announced Friday that he and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will seek to cancel an order from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which in its original form would have required vaccines from almost every hospital employee in the country.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

1K+
Followers
707
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy