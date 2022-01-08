Hope springs eternal; unfortunately, hope does not
By Jonathan Tobias Columnist
Daily Advance
2 days ago
In the outlook for this New Year, the possibilities can be scary. So I’m resolving this year to hope. 2022 is going to be another dreary political year. The pandemic is bad enough, but the arguments about it are even more off-putting. The climate is convulsive, and worrying....
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
What are the signs a congregation has more energy dedicated to hope than just survival?. Churches are simultaneously both fragile and resilient. They hang on by their fingernails, but those fingernails are surprisingly strong. Every Sunday seems to have the potential to be the last one. Yet the same church survives year after year, decade after decade. Struggling churches tend to maintain the constant tension between fragility and resiliency. It’s the perpetual state of not quite dying.
It’s a terrible habit I’ve had since grade school. My parents tried scolding me out of it. I have purchased every bitter, sour, and sticky deterrent available; and I’ve invested in enough false fingernails to envy Kim Kardashian. Yet, even now, as I pause in thought while typing this column, I impulsively nibble, nip, and gnaw.
Someone once said, don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened. We can say the same about the year we just came through: “Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.”. Perhaps there were things you had hoped to accomplish in the past...
The following is not intended to be a political statement, so please don’t judge me on that. President Joe Biden’s Christmas message to the American people last Thursday, just the day before Christmas Eve, left the nation with a doomsday feeling. His body language, voice inflection, facial expression...
“How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him who brings good news, who announces peace and brings good news of happiness.” — Isaiah 52:7. Do you like your feet? How many of you think your feet are beautiful? While God has made many beautiful things, I doubt any of us would rate our feet as a ten!
When we are hoping for a better tomorrow and a new year, we should hope in Christ because he will never let us down. Jesus Christ is the true source of peace, tranquility and perfect love for the entire world. To remind myself of this, I picture the image of...
“Not everyone who calls out to me, ‘Lord! Lord!’ will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of my Father in heaven will enter. On judgment day many will say to me, ‘Lord! Lord! We prophesied in your name and cast out demons in your name and performed many miracles in your name.’ But I will reply, ‘I never knew you. Get away from me, you who break God’s laws.’” — Matthew 7:21-23.
I recently turned twenty-five. Hitting the silver jubilee, made me realize a lot of things- especially about how far I have come in life, how many people I have met, and how much I have learnt every single day.
When a person both feels valued and adds value to themselves and others, they become happier and healthier. Wellness and worthiness depend on fairness in relationships, at work, and in the community. A "me culture" focuses on one's right to feel valued. A "we culture" balances one's rights with a...
I believe we all have experienced hearing or using “four-letter words”. These are words that if our parents or grandparents heard us say we would get our mouths washed out with soap. Four-letter words refer to a set of English-language words which are considered profane. When we hear these words, we are often offended because they can be vulgar, degrading, or hurtful. There is a literal four-letter word that can be said in public without being embarrassed, yet it is also in my opinion humiliating and defeating. This four-letter word is the word QUIT. I believe this word is a dream killer and causes winners to lose and makes cowards of us all. This four-letter word can take defeat out of the jaws of victory, it can turn success into failure, it can kill innovation and murder motivation.
Environmental and other scientists know for certain that the climate on Mother Earth is rapidly changing. They know for certain that Earth and its waters are getting too warm. They know for certain that our spewing of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere is a contributing factor to global warming and climate change. They also know for certain that our time is running out!
10 Red Flags In Relationships that Can Suck The Life Out Of YouImage from Canva. People don’t stop talking about “red flags” in relationships, but exactly what does that term mean exactly? Are all red flags the same to everyone? And are they a reason to walk away, or does it ever sound right to handle the red flag and mend the relationship? This short article will respond to those concerns and describe several of the most common red flags in relationships to understand.
Why am I discouraged? Why is my heart so sad? I will put my hope in God! I will praise him again—my Savior and my God!—Psalm 42:11 (NLT) Heavenly Father, no matter what challenges I face, I can still rejoice in You. You are the Source of all hope. I trust Your plan.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns—your first month is only $1. Dear Prudence,. Two weeks ago I left...
Being present in the moment requires a perfect blend of mindfulness and mindlessness. Being present in the moment is a purposeful mindset. There are steps you can take to improve mindfulness and feel more present. Focusing on being present in both enjoyable and mundane moments is important for mindfulness. After...
Make amends with yourself and get on with life. Many of us know that forgiveness is a good thing. It frees us from bitterness and anger, two difficult emotions that can disrupt our physical health and hold us back. Often we’re consistent about forgiving others, but forgiving ourselves is more difficult. Understanding why self-forgiveness is hard can make it easier to practice.
When I was pastor of Highland Baptist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, Bruce and Connie Rogers were members of our church. When their daughter Amy was about four years old, they told Amy that an older relative had checked into the hospital for heart surgery. Complications developed, and the relative eventually died. Since Amy was only four at the time, Bruce and Connie decided that it would be best for her not to attend the funeral.
Billie Jo Bradley was a model of ambition and unbridled hope and awe in Petticoat Junction and none other than Jeannine Riley debuted the role in 1963. Two others would follow, but not before Riley left a permanent mark on the show and set the stage for seven seasons of Billie Jo greatness. But what about Riley herself? What trajectory did her career follow? In short, one her character would have been proud of.
