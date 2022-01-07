ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns blast Clippers, become first to reach 30 wins

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hN4TM_0dg7Fin100

EditorsNote: Removes extra punctuation in 11th graf

Cameron Johnson scored a career-best 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Jalen Smith matched his career highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to help the Phoenix Suns notch a 106-89 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Chris Paul contributed 14 points, a career-best 13 rebounds and 10 assists to register his first triple-double of the season and the 17th of his career. Devin Booker had just 11 points on 5-of-22 shooting and Cameron Payne had 10 points.

Phoenix is the first NBA team to reach 30 wins this season. The Suns’ 30-8 start is the second-best in franchise history, trailing the 31-7 put together by the Steve Nash-led 2004-05 squad.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Clippers, who lost for the eighth time in their past 11 games.

Reggie Jackson had 16 points and Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Boston Jr. each had 10 for Los Angeles.

Phoenix again was without Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee. All three players cleared the COVID-19 protocol but were held out due to conditioning ramp-up.

The Clippers played without Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac. Both players are in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Suns shot 41.1 percent from the field and made 10 of 31 from 3-point range. Booker collected a season-best 10 rebounds as Phoenix held a 63-49 edge on the boards.

The Clippers connected on 36 percent of their shots, including a shaky 6 of 28 from behind the arc.

Los Angeles used a 10-2 run early in the fourth quarter to move within 79-76 with 8:36 remaining in the contest. Mikal Bridges responded with two consecutive baskets to push the Phoenix lead to seven.

The Clippers received a three-point play from Morris to move within 87-83 with 5:14 remaining.

But Paul connected on a 3-pointer and delivered sharp passes to set up Johnson’s layup and Smith’s dunk to give the Suns a 94-83 lead with 3:37 left.

Johnson drained a 3-pointer to make it 99-85 with 2:06 left as Phoenix put the Clippers away.

Johnson scored 17 first-half points as the Suns held a 56-40 lead.

Phoenix opened the second quarter with 11 straight points to take a 32-20 advantage. The lead reached 51-32 on Booker’s bucket with 2:52 to play.

The Clippers moved within 73-64 on a 3-pointer by Morris with 2:47 left in the third quarter. The Suns led 75-66 entering the final stanza.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Editorsnote#The Phoenix Suns
inputmag.com

Nike is bringing back one of its best Scottie Pippen basketball sneakers

Scottie Pippen is set to receive more retro sneaker love next year with the reissue of the Nike Air Flight Lite Mid. While not one Pippen’s signature sneakers — those would come later — the Air Flight Lite Mid was famously worn by the Bulls small forward during the ‘91-’92 NBA season and as he suited up for the United States’ “Dream Team” at the 1992 Summer Olympics. A red and white version of the shoe was made specifically for him to wear during the regular season, and that very model will be re-released by Nike in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Raptors Trade Is Focused On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers got off to a rough start this NBA season. While they’ve managed to turn things around to some degree, they are still hovering around .500. People have been quick to place blame on some of the team’s main players. LeBron James has been phenomenal,...
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Revolving door: Cam Johnson OUT, Landry Shamet probable to return for Suns

As the Suns go to Canada to face a team that thrives in four-wing lineups, they will be short-handed once again. The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that Cameron Johnson, who had impressively stepped up into a starring role recently, will miss Tuesday’s game (and possibly much more) with an ankle sprain suffered in the closing minutes of Saturday’s loss to the Heat.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy