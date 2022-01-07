Archive 81

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Netflix’s Lost in Space took the top spot on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for the week of November 29th to December 5th. The third and final season of that reboot series premiered that week and pulled in an estimated 1.2 billion minutes of viewing. Disney+’s Hawkeye slipped one slot to Number 3 for its second week, pulling in 560 million minutes of viewing. And Amazon’s The Wheel of Time slipped one slot to Number 4 pulling in 537 million minutes of viewing. For acquired shows, Supernatural held at Number 6 with 352 million minutes of viewing for the week. Following are all the sci fi and fantasy TV shows on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO