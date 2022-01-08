ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Buchnevich, Husso lead Blues to 5-1 win over Capitals

By WARREN MAYES - Associated Press
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and an assist, Ville Husso stopped 26 shots and the St. Louis Blues beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 Friday night. Torey Krug, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev also scored to help the Blues improve to 8-2-2 in their last 12 games, and 10-0-1...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues bounce back, bounce Capitals 5-1

Of all the great beachwear looks for the Blues at the Winter Classic, Ville Husso might have been near the top with that hat he wore as he strolled to the team bus. “I think it was Tommy Bahama, whatever that store is,” Husso said. “All the guys have Hawaii shirts and all that stuff, I was a little different. I had to have like a little Spanish style. That was my go-to.”
NHL
Japers' Rink

Capitals @ Blues Recap: Bad Second Period Costs Capitals in 5-1 Blues’ Win

After an unexpected five-day break, Capitals hockey is back! The Washington Capitals kick off a short road trip in The Lou to face the St. Louis Blues for the first time this season. Ville Husso is in net for the Blues tonight, and he has never faced Alex Ovechkin. With goals in each of his last five games against St. Louis, Ovi has a solid chance of adding another victim to his goalie list.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Buchnevich has been steal for Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been one of the best offensive teams in the league this season and there have been two big developments to help drive them there. The first is the return of a healthy Vladimir Tarasenko and his re-emergence as a top-line star. The other has been the offseason acquisition of Pavel Buchnevich who has proven to be one of the best trades made by any team. The Blues acquired Buchnevich from the Rangers for Sammy Blais and a second round pick and then signed him to a long-term contract extension. Thanks to his three-point effort (two goals and an assist) in the Blues’ 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Friday, he is now up to 13 goals and 20 assists (33 total points) in 32 games for the season. It has been a breakout year for a player that was probably very underappreciated — and probably under utilized — in New York before the trade. Friday’s game is already his 10th multi-point game of the season (including his second three-point game). He has six since the start of December, with all of those coming within the past nine games. He has multiple points in four of his past six games.
NHL
Pantagraph

Last-minute heroics give Blues 2-1 win over Stars

ST. LOUIS — In a stunning reversal of fortune in the final minute of the game, the St. Louis Blues scored twice, first on a six-on-four situation, then on a conventional power play, as they pulled out a 2-1 win over Dallas on Sunday before a sellout crowd of 18,096 at Enterprise Center.
NHL
State
Minnesota State
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Daniel Sprong
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
#The St Louis Blues#The Metropolitan Division#The New York Rangers
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
NBC Washington

Capitals Hit Wall in St. Louis, Lose 5-1 to Blues

Capitals hit wall in St. Louis, lose 5-1 to Blues originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals started out firing against the St. Louis Blues, but couldn’t add onto their lead when they had the chance. As it turned out, that’s what burned them in the end in a 5-1 loss in St. Louis on Friday.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Blues 5, Capitals 1

The Blues smothered the Washington Capitals with offense and and Ville Husso mounted a strong defense at goal during a matchup at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photos by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com.
NHL
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
Sports
Hockey
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly looks to put his illegal hit and suspension behind him: ‘I was as shocked as anyone when it happened’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL

