Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile accident near Monte Cristo

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in the hospital after a snowmobile accident Friday afternoon near Monte Cristo.

The woman riding the snowmobile struck a tree and was seriously injured. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a hospital with possible neck injuries.

Courtesy: Weber County Sheriffs Office

Courtesy: Weber County Sheriffs Office

“Great teamwork by Weber County, State Parks, and medical units to assist the female,” Weber County Sheriff’s Office says in a social media post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.