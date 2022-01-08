Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile accident near Monte Cristo
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in the hospital after a snowmobile accident Friday afternoon near Monte Cristo.
The woman riding the snowmobile struck a tree and was seriously injured. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a hospital with possible neck injuries.JUST IN: Freezing, abused dogs rescued by Utah woman and others after 4-day sit-in
"Great teamwork by Weber County, State Parks, and medical units to assist the female," Weber County Sheriff's Office says in a social media post.
