INDIANAPOLIS – In three ugly, embarrassing, listless hours on an impactful Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., the scenario for an entire franchise devolved from win-and-in to lose-and-now-what? Where to the Indianapolis Colts go from here? Certainly not to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. They took care of that, completely thumbing their nose […]

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO