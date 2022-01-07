Prep Wrestling: Champion Johannsen, nine other placers lead Watertown to title at Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. — Sloan Johannsen won the 113-pound championship and nine other wrestlers placed to lead Watertown to the team title in the Bismarck Rotary Club Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

The Arrows edged Rapid City Stevens 205.5-203.5 for the title in the 29-team tournament.

It’s the first time Watertown has won the tournament since it started attending in 2013.

“It was a total team effort this weekend,” said Watertown head coach Chas Welch. “Every single member contributed to our team score and it was fun to see them score a ton of bonus points and wrestle their tails off from start to finish.”

Johannsen led the way, improving to 24-0 on the season with four more wins — including an 8-6 decision over Minot’s Kade Marker in the 113-pound championship.

Connor Hanson also advanced to the championship at 126 pounds for Watertown before losing by fall to Logan Graf of Rapid City Stevens. Hanson (20-5 overall) went 3-1 in the tourney.

Other Arrow place winners included Brock Eitreim (195) and Draven Bau (220) each third; Weston Everson (120), Carson Hansmann (138) and Micah Hach (285) each fourth; Jax Kettwig (160) sixth; Nathan Briggs (132) seventh; and Braden Le (120) eighth.

Watertown travels to Pierre on Friday for an Eastern South Dakota Conference dual scheduled for 7 p.m. and will then compete Saturday in the Jerry Opbroek Invitational at Mitchell, starting at 10 a.m.

Milbank Big Stone Therapies Dual Tourney

MILBANK — Host Milbank went 1-3 in duals during the Big Stone Therapies Dual Tournament on Saturday.

The Bulldogs edged Benson (Minn.) 39-36 and lost to Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo United (Minn.) 54-21, Morris Area-Hancock/Chokio-Alberta (MAHACA, Minn.) 57-24 and Border West (Minn) 44-34.

Harrisburg went 4-0 — beating United 48-22, MAHACA 41-28, Border West 61-15 and Benson 63-15. Sioux Falls Washington was 0-4 — losing to Border West 49-30, Benson 51-23, United 65-12 and MAHACA 66-18.

United won 60-18, Benson 60-23 and MAHACA 63-18 over Sioux Falls Jefferson. No dual score was available for the Jefferson-Border West dual.

Barrett Schneck went 4-0 at 160 pounds for Milbank. Leyton Raffety (182) and Landon Novy (285) each were 3-1 and Jacob Johnson (120), Kaden Krause (132) and Tate Schlueter (152) each 2-2.

Mid-Dakota Monster

PRESHO — Ian Metz of Sisseton took the 120-pound division in the Mid-Dakota Monster wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Metz capped a 4-0 weekend by beating Kasen Konstanz of Kimball-White Lake/Platte-Geddes in the finals. Metz improved to 13-2 on the season and handed Konstanz (20-1) his first loss.

Pierre won the tourney with 219 points, followed by Winner at 211.5. Kingsbury County took eighth with 118 and Sisseton ninth with 110.6.

Other area place winners were:

• Sisseton — Holden Hawkins, 4th at 113; Boe Iverson, 4th at 132; Cartr Metz, 6th at 170 and Mason Shultz, 7th at 182.

• Kingsbury County — Dylan Zell, 4th at 138; Nate Kersting, 6th at 195; Gannon Gilligan, 7th at 120; Connor Johnson, 7th at 170; Owen Kerkvliet, 7th at 185; and Lane Holland, 8th at 132.

Central Cass Lettermen’s

CASSELTON, N.D. — Cael Larson of Webster Area claimed the 138-pound championship Saturday in the Central Cass Lettermen’s wrestling tournament.

Lisbon (N.D.) won the tourney with 238 points. Webster Area was 15th with 76.5 and Britton-Hecla 22nd with 31.

Larson went 4-0 with three falls in the tourney and downed Isaiah Carruth of Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm (N.D.) 9-2 in the finals at 138.

Caleb McGregor of Webster Area was second at 220, falling to Ashton Peterson of South Border 4-3 in the finals.

Bryce Hawkinson of Britton-Hecla added a third-place finish at 126.

Miller/Highmore-Harrold Invite

MILLER — Thirteen wrestlers from Clark-Willow Lake, Deuel and Sioux Valley placed in the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Invitational on Saturday.

Redfield won the 16-team meet with 215.5 points. Clark-Willow Lake finished ninth with 97.5, Sioux Valley 12th with 49 and Deuel 14th with 43.

Area place winners included:

• Clark-Willow Lake — Joshua Kannegieter, 4th at 126; Ethan McElhone, 3rd at 138; Elliot Bratland, 5th at 145; Gunnar Kvistad, 3rd at 152; Lucas Kannegieter, 4th at 182; and Kasey Michalski, 4th at 195;

• Deuel — Jaxon Quail, 8th at 132; Korbin Whiteley, 4th at 152; Dominic Constant, 4th at 170; and Justin Granum, 5th at 195.

• Sioux Valley — Tate Steffensen, 8th at 106; Russell Sheets, 4th at 160; and Joe Hornick, 2nd at 170.

Madison JV Invitational

MADISON — Watertown crowned five champions and won the Madison Junior Varsity Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.

The Arrows topped the 12-team field with 228.5 points.

Kutler Swenson (99 pounds), Keslar Swenson (106), RJ Nichols (120), Logan Leraas (145) and Tucker Urdahl (160-170) each won titles for Watertown.

Cooper Kettwig (113), Sam Anderson (120), James Hooper (152), Andrew Stricker (160-170) and Landon Peery (220) each were second. Ethan and Blake Wientjes finished third at 182 and 195, respectively. Chase Mathews took fourth at 92.

