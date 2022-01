Neon has been confirmed as agent number 19 in tactical shooter Valorant by Riot Games, and this electrifying duelist looks set to really shake things up. From the look of the trailer for the new Valorant agent, who originates from The Philippines, Neon comes with an aggressive kit built around speed and confusion, and a quite literally shocking ultimate that will certainly suit those looking to rack up a lot of kills while climbing the Valorant ranks. In the trailer, Neon is seen sprinting at high speed while dodging enemy abilities and also sliding around corners, which is bound to give those holding an angle a mighty surprise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO