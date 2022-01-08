Salt Lake County implements mask mandate

(The Center Square) – The Sundance Film Festival will be virtual this year, organizers said, citing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases as the reason. "While it is a deep loss to not have the in-person experience in Utah, we do not believe it is safe nor feasible to gather thousands of artists, audiences, employees, volunteers, and partners from around the world, for an eleven-day festival while overwhelmed communities are already struggling to provide essential services," Sundance officials said in a statement. "But with case numbers forecasted to peak in our host community the week of the festival we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk. The undue stress to Summit County’s health services and our more than 1,500 staff and volunteers would be irresponsible in this climate."

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO