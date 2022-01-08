ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Salt Lake County implements mask mandate

By Kim Jarrett
The Center Square
3 days ago
 3 days ago
(The Center Square) – Salt Lake County officials have implemented a mask mandate as the number of COVID-19 increase because of the omicron variant. Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of the Salt County Health Department, said in a news release the mandate applies to anyone age 2 or older regardless of...

