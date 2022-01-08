ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ingraham rips Sotomayor's claims about 100,000 COVID-ill children, humans 'like machines spewing virus'

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Ingraham highlighted parts of the Supreme Court hearing involving the NFIB-supported case against President Biden's edict mandating that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration can fine businesses if their employees do not submit to being vaccinated. "The OSHA rule states that businesses with more than 100 or more...

www.foxnews.com

Related
Fox News

James Clyburn defends federal takeover of elections: 'Cannot be left up to the states'

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., defended federal involvement in elections, citing Alexander Hamilton while claiming election loss "cannot be left up to the states." This week marked one year since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that occurred on the day that Congress set to certify President Biden’s win in the 2020 election over former President Donald Trump. The controversy around the post-election days focused on Trump’s efforts to challenge election losses in key states, including Georgia where State Secretary Brad Raffensperger famously rebuffed the then-president’s effort to find more votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Justice Sonia Sotomayor in hot water over bungled COVID stats

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is facing backlash after falsely claiming that more than 100,000 children in the U.S. are hospitalized, many in serious condition, from COVID-19. The Obama-appointed Justice made the comments during oral arguments on Friday on President Biden’s mandate requiring private employers to ensure their employees are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'3,500 kids are in hospital, not 100,000': CDC Director Wallensky corrects liberal Justice Sotomayor's wildly false claim that 'over 100,000 children are seriously ill with COVID, many on ventilators'

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky contradicted Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's incorrect claim that there are 100,000 pediatric COVID hospitalizations on Sunday. Justice Sotomayor, a liberal Associate Justice appointed by former president Obama, exaggerated the number of severe COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children as she attempted to convince conservative Supreme Court justices that President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses should be enforced.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Supreme Court#Nfib#Osha#American#Omicron#Hhs
Washington Times

CDC director disputes Justice Sotomayor’s claim about kids seriously ill with COVID

A top Biden administration health official on Sunday contradicted Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s claim about the number of kids seriously ill with COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, disputed Justice Sotomayor‘s claim on Friday that 100,000 kids were in serious condition and many were on ventilators as a result of the omicron variant.
KIDS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

