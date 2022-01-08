ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hortonville, WI

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpbo7_0dg79UU600

(WFRV) – Two rosters loaded with talent have torn through the FVA so far this season, all leading up to a Friday night clash that drew eyes from around Wisconsin.

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah senior guard Chevalier Emery

In a battle of the top two teams in the state, Kamy Peppler and the Hortonville girls pulled off the road upset of No. 1 Appleton East to grab the top spot in the Fox Valley Association.

Peppler dropped a game-high 32 points in the back-and-forth contest, and the second-ranked Polar Bears pulled off the upset going away in an 81-66 result.

But Hortonville wasn’t done pulling upsets Friday night.

The unranked Polar Bear boys handed No. 2 Appleton East its first loss of the season in a 60-58 nail biter at home. It’s Hortonville’s second win over a ranked team this season.

Neenah was the beneficiary of East’s loss, as the Rocket boys went on the road and earned an impressive 74-54 win over Oshkosh North, handing the Spartans just their second defeat of the season.

In boys hockey, Notre Dame won a rivalry battle over Bay Port with two goals in the first period, walking away with a 4-2 victory at the Cornerstone Ice Center.

Click the video for highlights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the top wrestling tournaments in the entire country had to take the year off in 2021 due to scheduling restrictions from the pandemic, but this weekend, the Cheesehead Invitational returned loud and proud to Kaukauna High School. Twenty-eight teams from seven different states converged on Northeast Wisconsin for a […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
WFRV Local 5

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah senior guard Chevalier Emery

(WFRV) – Through the first few weeks of the season, Neenah has cemented itself as one of the top teams in the state for the third year in a row. A program that frequently churns out college-level talent is now led by a star senior guard – Chevalier Emery Jr., the Rockets’ leading scorer at […]
NEENAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Hortonville, WI
City
Neenah, WI
Neenah, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Education
Appleton, WI
Sports
Hortonville, WI
Sports
Neenah, WI
Education
WFRV Local 5

Packers activate C Josh Myers off injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have activated rookie center Josh Myers off of injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move on Saturday. Myers has not played since he injured his knee in Week 6 against the Bears.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – In a game the Brillion boys basketball program had circled on the calendar since before the season, the Lions rode a dominant defensive performance in the second half en route to a 56-47 win over conference rival Roncalli. Jeremy Lorenz and Grady Geiger combined for 33 points for Brillion as the […]
BRILLION, WI
WFRV Local 5

Freedom wrestling upsets No. 3 Winneconne

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – In a key dual for WIAA postseason positioning, ninth-ranked Freedom defeated No. 3 Winneconne 49-22 at home Thursday for a huge midseason victory. After losing by pinfall in the dual’s opening match, Freedom bounced back with a big time pin by Peter Tomasevic at 113 pounds. The Irish seized momentum at […]
FREEDOM, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stun#Highschool#Hs Sports Xtra Highlights#Fva#Polar Bears#Spartans#Notre Dame#Wfrv Local
WFRV Local 5

Packers fall to Lions in final tune-up before playoffs

DETROIT, Mich. (WFRV) – Heading into the final week of the NFL regular season, 13 of the 14 playoff seeds between the NFC and AFC were still up in the air. For the Packers, however, this Sunday represented one last tune-up before what Green & Gold fans hope is a lengthy playoff run. The NFC’s […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Packers activate CB Jaire Alexander off the reserve/COVID list

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers have activated cornerback Jaire Alexander off of the reserve/COVID list. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions today. Alexander went on the list on Sunday before the game against the Vikings. Matt LaFleur said in his press conference today Alexander would most likely not play in the season […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay men’s basketball weekend games cancelled due to Covid

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to a press release from the Green Bay Phoenix athletic department, the men’s basketball games against Oakland and Detroit-Mercy have been cancelled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Green Bay Program. The Horizon League policy is that contests that are cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests are to […]
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WFRV Local 5

REPORT: Broncos request to interview Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – There are now two teams interested in interviewing Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching positions, the Jacksonville Jaguars and now the Denver Broncos. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Broncos have requested to interview Hackett early Monday afternoon. The Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday morning after three […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Bears & Vikings clean house, fire head coaches and GMs

(WFRV) – Two NFC North teams announced the firing of their head coaches as well as their general managers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings have fired both head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman. Zimmer coached eight seasons for the Vikings with a record of 72-56-1. In 2017 he […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Packers place Billy Turner on reserve/COVID-19 list, activated four others

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers announced several moves Tuesday afternoon. The team announced they are placing offensive tackle Billy Turner on the reserve/COVID-19 list and have activated Kingsley Keke, Dennis Kelly, Amari Rodgers, and Darnell Savage off of the COVID-19 list. The Packers have also released Jayson Stanley and Jon Dietzen from the […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

609
Followers
377
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy