Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drops truth bomb on Kyrie Irving, Nets vaccine drama

The Brooklyn Nets have Kyrie Irving back as a part-time player. Kevin Durant wants him to be more than that, but Durant isn’t going to take that matter into his own hands. Durant said after Friday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that he has told Irving how happy he is to have the guard back, and that he would like Irving available for all games. Durant added, however, that he would not put any added pressure on Irving to get vaccinated in order to play home games in Brooklyn.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO