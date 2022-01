CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears welcomed former state champion player LaDaniel Marshall to the gym Friday, but then proceeded to dominate his team St. John Paul II 72-34. Marshall is now the head coach of a Centurions team that dropped to 15-9 on the season after the loss. The Bears trailed by as much as 10 points in the first quarter before flipping the switch and running away with the win.

