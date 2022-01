GEORGETOWN, Texas — Jan. 10, 2002, is the day Rachel Cooke went missing. Twenty years later, her family, friends, detectives and community came together to remember her. "Rachel was unforgettable," said Elaine Hettenhausen, Cooke's aunt. "If you met her, you would never forget her. She was full of life, loved to be around people. She loved to laugh, loved fashion."

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO