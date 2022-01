Zynga stock is surging following news that Take-Two will buy the company for $9.86 per share. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock is soaring today following news that the company is set to be acquired by Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a $12.7 billion cash-and-stock deal. The mobile-focused video game publisher's share price was up roughly 45% as of noon ET. Meanwhile, Take-Two stock was down roughly 14%, suggesting that investors are worried the company is overpaying in the deal.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO