Growth Stocks To Sell Within The IBD 50 As Numerous Breakouts Fail

The stock market continued a new year's slump as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite fell below levels where there once was hope of a rebound. The stock indexes slid more than 1%. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% and is now below its 50-day moving average. The Nasdaq composite, which...
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 425 points early Monday, while tech stocks tumbled and Treasury yields added to last week's sharp gains. Advanced Micro Devices and Tesla stock were sharply lower after Monday's open, while Apple chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing gained ground on strong monthly sales. Among the Dow...
Arch Resources (ARCH) is the IBD Stock Of The Day. The St. Louis, Mo.-based coal miner is a key supplier to a rapidly recovering steel industry. Arch stock is forming a cup-with-handle base, tracking a number of steel stocks showing strength in recent weeks. ARCH shares edged up Monday. Coal...
The Dow Jones Industrial average closed lower in a seesaw session. However the major indexes ended well off lows for the day. Tesla (TSLA) impressed by rallying out of the red. Intel (INTC) and Merck (MRK) were top blue chips. Marijuana stocks gained after Tilray (TLRY) sprung a profit surprise.
Regions Financial (RF) stock is in a potential buy area with its next quarterly earnings report due on Jan. 20. The stock is approximately 0% above a 24.99 buy point from a first-stage cup without handle. Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps" for...
In a welcome move, Capital One Financial (COF) saw its Relative Strength Rating improve from 68 to 72 on Monday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's unique rating identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to...
The current market is a glass half full situation for Winnebago Industries (WGO). Or half empty, depending on your outlook. On Monday, the IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Winnebago stock bullishly edged up from 94 to 96, of a best-possible 99. The new rating shows the stock is outpacing 96%...
Hormel Foods (HRL) continues to trade near its all-time high, a sign of strength as the market vacillates. On Monday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Hormel stock climbed to 82, up from 79 the prior trading session. Although it's only three basis points, the lift is significant. The 82...
Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday. The stock market rally found much-needed support ahead of Fed chief Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing Tuesday. Tesla stock reversed higher after erasing sharp losses Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.45% Monday. The S&P 500 dropped 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite...
The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for BP (BP) stock entered a new percentile Monday, with a rise from 79 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This proprietary rating tracks technical performance by using a 1...
When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Arcelor Mittal (MT), which saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 87 to 91. When looking for the...
AOMR - Free Report) is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 60 days. Antero Resources (. AR - Free Report) is an independent explorer, primarily engaged in the...
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Commercial Metals (CMC) posted fiscal first-quarter earnings on Monday that trounced estimates as strong margins helped overcome light revenue. CMC stock, a member of the flagship IBD 50 list, rose toward a buy point in premarket action. The Irving, Texas-based steelmaker sounded upbeat about the outlook. "We continue to anticipate...
Comments / 0