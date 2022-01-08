ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police seek truck after hit-and-run crash on Pecos Road

KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4A9b_0dg75Gwe00

Las Vegas police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Friday at about 5:40 p.m. involving a pedestrian on North Pecos Road near Cheyenne Avenue.

Police say a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Pecos Road when the right front of the Chevrolet struck a pedestrian that was walking northbound in the left travel lane.

After the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet failed to remain at the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on Pecos Road, according to an email from police.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma where she died from her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Her death marks the 2nd traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2022.

This collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.

The vehicle was identified as a silver Chevrolet Silverado with black accents.

A picture of an exemplar vehicle is attached to this story.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3." Message & data rates may apply.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chevrolet#Umc Trauma#Lvmpd#Www Crimestoppersofnv Com#Message Data#The Ktnv Facebook#Twitter#Apple Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy