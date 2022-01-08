Police seek truck after hit-and-run crash on Pecos Road

Las Vegas police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Friday at about 5:40 p.m. involving a pedestrian on North Pecos Road near Cheyenne Avenue.

Police say a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Pecos Road when the right front of the Chevrolet struck a pedestrian that was walking northbound in the left travel lane.

After the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet failed to remain at the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on Pecos Road, according to an email from police.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma where she died from her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Her death marks the 2nd traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2022.

This collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.

The vehicle was identified as a silver Chevrolet Silverado with black accents.

A picture of an exemplar vehicle is attached to this story.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3." Message & data rates may apply.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

