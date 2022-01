For the first time since a historic clash in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks returned to the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets last night. After dropping their previous two games, the Bucks faced a tall order getting back on the right track Friday night. Not only were they set to square off against the star-studded Nets, but they would have to do so without several pivotal pieces due to injuries and health and safety protocols. Despite the adversity, the Bucks embraced the challenge and handed the Nets a 121-109 loss, an impressive win to get them back in the win column. With all that said, let us take a closer look at a few closer takeaways to see what got them there.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO