MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The McMinn County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for man seen on camera illegally throwing away trash into a creek. They said he was seen illegally dumping trash off County Road 668 and into Oostenaulee Creek on Wednesday. In the video from authorities, he appears to be wearing jeans and a long-sleeve gray shirt with short, dark-colored hair.

MCMINN COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO