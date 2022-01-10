ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

World's oldest living aquarium fish, named Methuselah, lives in San Francisco

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEqBX_0dg72kPN00

The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is home to the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.

The lungfish's name is Methuselah, which comes from the Bible.

Methuselah was Noah's grandfather, and he lived for 969 years.

This Methuselah is believed to be a "she," and is at least 90 years old.

RELATED: Rare, monstrous-looking fish washes up on San Diego beach

The Academy will be sending a tiny sample of her fin to researchers in Australia, who will try to figure out her exact age.

"She's really, basically just a big puppy dog," Aquarium curator Charles Delbeek said.

"She's very gentle, very slow moving, but when they want to move fast they can. They can jump out of that tank and that's why we have a guard around it," he explained.

Methuselah weighs about 24 pounds.

Maybe, with her old age comes a more mature palate? She enjoys figs, but only when fresh, not frozen and thawed.

VIDEO: Monterey Bay Aquarium researcher shares experience encountering rare deep-sea barreleye fish

The Monterrey Bay Aquarium and a dive team experienced a rare sighting of a unique fish with a see through head, known as a barreleye fish.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Monterey Bay Aquarium#Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
48K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy