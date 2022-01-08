Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 62, Dan River 47
Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Hampton Christian 48
Cape Henry Collegiate 88, Norfolk Christian School 35
Cave Spring 79, Salem 45
Clover Hill 69, Powhatan 66
Cosby 50, Monacan 45
Douglas Freeman 48, Mills Godwin 30
Fort Chiswell 71, Galax 38
Franklin County 62, William Byrd 60
Glen Allen 50, Deep Run 48
Grace Christian 83, The New Community School 50
Grafton 55, Smithfield 48
Greensville County 67, Windsor 36
Hopewell 64, Dinwiddie 53
Indian River 82, Grassfield 70
James River-Buchanan 50, Glenvar 47
Jamestown 83, New Kent 64
Kecoughtan 100, Denbigh 25
Lynchburg Home School 68, Farmville Homeschool 48
Manchester 66, Huguenot 54
Martinsville 75, Bassett 60
Mathews 60, Carver Academy 48
Matoaca 67, Colonial Heights 51
Maury 55, Churchland 33
Northside 97, Staunton River 13
Regents 70, Blue Ridge Christian 30
Temple Christian 43, New Covenant 30
Thomas Dale 72, Prince George 57
Tunstall 72, Patrick County 38
Varina 72, Henrico 51
West Point 52, King William 38
Westover Christian 55, Timberlake Christian 50
Woodside 72, Phoebus 58
York 65, Warhill 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Giles, ppd.
Brentsville vs. Kettle Run, ppd.
Broadway vs. Spotswood, ppd.
GW-Danville vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Gainesville vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd.
James River-Midlothian vs. Lloyd Bird, ppd.
Kellam vs. Kempsville, ppd.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. Fauquier, ppd.
Louisa vs. Fluvanna, ppd.
Luray vs. Turner Ashby, ppd.
Miller School vs. Catholic High School of Va Beach, ppd.
Steward School vs. North Cross, ccd.
Thomas Walker vs. Castlewood, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
