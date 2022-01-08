ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 46, Red Lake Falls 36

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62, Royalton 52

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 64, Orono 45

Blaine 55, Anoka 38

Bloomington Jefferson 51, Robbinsdale Cooper 35

Cass Lake-Bena 65, Pine River-Backus 53

Centennial 70, Champlin Park 53

Chaska 63, Chanhassen 49

Chatfield 53, Fillmore Central 20

Cloquet 67, Crosby-Ironton 61

Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Irondale 51

East Ridge 65, Forest Lake 28

Eastview 73, Apple Valley 28

Glencoe-Silver Lake 43, Annandale 39, OT

Grand Rapids 74, Duluth Marshall 58

Heritage Christian Academy 49, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 21

Hill-Murray 82, South St. Paul 40

Holdingford 72, Eden Valley-Watkins 50

Holy Angels 74, Fridley 63

Holy Family Catholic 59, Belle Plaine 46

Hope Academy 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 40

Hopkins 87, Edina 29

Kelliher/Northome 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 60

Kittson County Central 67, Lake of the Woods 31

Lakeville North 46, Eagan 44

Lanesboro 69, AC/GE 32

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56, Sibley East 38

Lewiston-Altura 39, Rushford-Peterson 25

Liberty Classical 49, Hiawatha Collegiate 6

Luverne 88, Windom 39

MACCRAY 71, Lakeview 24

Mahnomen/Waubun 59, Park Christian 44

Mahtomedi 81, Two Rivers 37

Maple Grove 76, Coon Rapids 22

Maranatha Christian 58, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51

Menahga 68, Sebeka 33

Minneapolis Roosevelt 48, Minneapolis North 28

Minneapolis Washburn 44, Minneapolis South 20

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, LeSueur-Henderson 35

Minnewaska 60, Melrose 38

Montevideo 47, Sauk Centre 44

Nevis 39, Blackduck 32

New London-Spicer 68, Rockford 36

New Richland-H-E-G 59, Maple River 51

Nicollet 72, Madelia 34

North Branch 45, Big Lake 41

Norwood-Young America 63, Tri-City United 22

Osseo 75, Park Center 50

Park (Cottage Grove) 47, Woodbury 33

Pequot Lakes 60, Thief River Falls 30

Princeton 71, Monticello 62

Prior Lake 65, Lakeville South 55

Providence Academy 91, Breck 19

Red Lake County 57, Climax/Fisher 32

Rogers 68, Elk River 57

Rosemount 65, Farmington 33

Shakopee 68, Burnsville 30

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62

Spring Grove 49, Schaeffer Academy 42

St. Agnes 74, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38

St. Clair 83, Martin County West 55

St. Louis Park 86, New Prague 65

Stillwater 76, Mounds View 38

Totino-Grace 63, Spring Lake Park 58

Underwood 42, Battle Lake 38

Upsala 50, Swanville 48

Verndale 45, Bertha-Hewitt 40

Waconia 72, Bloomington Kennedy 63

Waseca 60, Blue Earth Area 16

West Lutheran 47, North Lakes Academy 32

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 70, Hillcrest Lutheran 34

White Bear Lake 58, Roseville 46

Willmar 54, Detroit Lakes 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis Henry vs. Minneapolis Edison, ppd.

Moorhead vs. Wayzata, ppd.

Southland vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.

St. Paul Johnson vs. St. Paul Central, ccd.

Visitation vs. Columbia Heights, ppd.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Red Lake, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

