ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets pound Kings to snap two-game losing streak – The Denver Post

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2 days ago

Nikola Jokic’s passing is infectious. Against the Kings, his entire team caught the bug. The Nuggets scrambled Sacramento, 121-111, on Friday night, snapping a...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
NBA
milehighsports.com

Jokic scores 33 as Nuggets power their way by the Sacramento Kings

The Denver Nuggets bounced back from two straight losses and beat the Kings 121-111 on Friday night. Denver had seven players in double figure scoring. Nikola Jokic put up 33 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Jeff Green added 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting off the bench. JaMychal Green, Will Barton and Bones Hyland all added 13 points each. They were firing on all cylinders.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Popeye Jones
Person
Will Barton
kingsherald.com

Nuggets 121, Kings 111: Denver beats Sacramento at their “own game”

Welcome to Game #41, you maniacs! That's right, we officially made it to the halfway mark of this season. If you are still here, *fist bump*. We are made of the same cloth. That is the cloth of loyalty, pain, and masochism, stained a uniquely dark-hued color that is the combination of purple and blood red. The Sacramento Kings traveled to Denver tonight to take on the perfectly average (18-18) Nuggets, one of the few teams riddled with plain old injuries rather than covid protocols. Denver was missing two of their three best players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but still had Nikola Jokic, reigning MVP. So, naturally, with Denver having only 1/3 of their usual star firepower, this really was anybody's game. Let's see how the Kings did:
NBA
Gazette

Jokic, Nuggets have a merry time in Friday night win against Kings

DENVER - It was a Srećan Božić, or merry Christmas, for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Ball Arena. The Julian calendar is still used in the Serbian Orthodox Church, so Christmas is observed on Jan. 7. The Nuggets and their reigning Most Valuable Player weren’t selected for a Christmas game stateside, but Jokic celebrated in a 121-111 win over Sacramento with 33 points to lead seven Nuggets in double figures. It served as his gift to the team.
NBA
texasguardian.com

Nikola Jokic answers Thunder rally to give Nuggets road win

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 18 rebounds and six assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 99-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Jokic had answers when the Nuggets needed them, carrying them in the third quarter when the offense disappeared and then answered again in the final minute.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#The Denver Post
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The Bulls should thank the Los Angeles Lakers for these 3 guards

Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy