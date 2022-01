When the wind is howling and it’s cold outside, there’s no place we’d rather be than in bed. It’s the time of year for hunkering down under the covers, which means that it’s probably time to upgrade your blanket situation. If you’re looking to give your bed a little makeover, you’re in luck. That’s because Costco is selling chic, minimalist quilt sets from Frye (yes, the boot company!), and they come at a price that’s surprisingly affordable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤 Hi, I’m Laura! (@costcohotfinds) The Frye bedding sets were spotted by Instagram account CostcoHotFinds....

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO