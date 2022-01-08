ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Louise Minchin says victims of online abuse ‘are not alone or powerless’

By Meg Hill
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUqUL_0dg6xiZm00

Louise Minchin has said victims of online abuse are not alone or powerless as she revealed it was “truly blood chilling” for her and her family to be threatened by a stalker last year.

Mrs Minchin said she was choosing to speak out about the experience to help other victims cope.

“The reason I am choosing to do so is to send a clear message to anyone who has been a victim of similar abuse that they are not alone, they are not powerless, and those trolls who send violent threatening messages can be identified, can be caught and can be sent to prison,” she told The Daily Telegraph.

In December, ex-soldier Carl Davies, 44, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for the harassment of Mrs Minchin and her family. Mr Davies sent threats to both Mrs Minchin’s and her teenage daughter Mia’s social media accounts in July 2020.

The messages included graphic threats and information that showed Mr Davies knew where the family lived and had visited the location.

“I am so careful about my personal life. I never say exactly where I live, very rarely post pictures of the girls or say anything overly identifying in interviews or on air,” Mrs Minchin told the paper.

“Suddenly, here was this stranger who knew things you could never have got from just Googling me. The details he had about where I live were chilling, he could have only known them if he had been stood right outside my house.”

Mrs Minchin and her family were on holiday when the messages were received.  She said her daughter Mia “desperately didn’t want to go home” and once they arrived back the family felt like prisoners in their own home for weeks.

The police investigation lasted for nine months before Mr Davies was charged.

I was wracked with guilt too. I hated that my profile meant Mia was having to go through all this. In the days that followed I considered leaving my job at BBC Breakfast.

Louise Minchin

Mrs Minchin also said she was “wracked with guilt” and “hated that my profile meant Mia was having to go through all this”. She said she considered leaving her job at BBC Breakfast but her daughters told her not to “let him win”.

“It’s thanks to them that I didn’t just quit that week,” she told the paper.

Mrs Minchin said “if anything good” could come from the experience it was “the clear message that perpetrators don’t always stay anonymous; they can be prosecuted”.

“Mia and I have both needed help to cope with what we’ve been through and are doing much better now, though it has left a mark,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Domestic abuse law change shows we're on victims' side, says Raab

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has said a proposed change to the law shows the government is on the side of the victims of domestic abuse. He confirmed the government intends to give victims more time to report crimes to police, by changing the current six-month limit on bringing charges. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cosmopolitan

Victims of domestic abuse now have longer to report violence to the police

The government have announced that victims of domestic abuse in England and Wales now have longer to report and prosecute an offender for common assault, extending the time limit in which a survivor can go to the police to two years. The authorities will then be given six months from the date a victim reports to carry out their investigation and hopefully achieve justice for the survivor, as per an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Minchin
Person
Carl Davies
Carrie Wynn

Victims Often Protect Their Abusers

They were some of the most beautiful women I had ever seen. We were at a party when my boyfriend at the time introduced me to Kryshia, Lynn, and Anna. I was taken aback by how vibrant and welcoming they were to me as an outsider. Instantly I felt connected to them and my boyfriend left me and they took me under their wings.
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Star Hobson: Babysitter who first raised concerns slams social services response before toddler’s murder

The babysitter who first raised concerns about the mistreatment of murdered toddler Star Hobson has said her warnings were not taken seriously by authorities.Hollie Jones lodged an anonymous tip-off with Bradford City Council over worries about Star's mother Frankie Smith and partner Savannah Brockhill.But, despite four further referrals coming into social services over the space of just eight months, officials repeatedly concluded the child was safe.Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of Star's murder on Tuesday while Smith, 20, was convicted of causing or allowing the toddler's death. The pair will be sentenced on Wednesday.The tot was just 16-months-old when she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#The Daily Telegraph
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Barry Bennell: Victim who sued Man City 'baffled' by abuse ruling

A man who sued Manchester City for being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell while he was a scout at the football club has said losing the case has left him "baffled". He was one of eight claimants abused by Bennell when they played for schoolboy teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jax Hudur

His Neighbors Attacked him After Years of Unchecked Racial Abuse

Bijan Ebrahimi’s life reads like a sad novel, but on closer inspection, one finds a nurturing, gentle soul in the middle of what I can only describe as a nightmare. Born in Iran in 1969, Bijan, though too young at the time, his family, like many other Iranians, witnessed the final chapters of the Shah’s rule in Iran and the subsequent revolution. Merely three years after the revolution that brought Khomenei to power, Bijan’s mother was paralyzed by a stroke. Sadly, his mother passed away in 1991. A year later, his father fell ill and was diagnosed with cancer. Like his mother before, Bijan looked after his sick father until the day he passed away.
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Scotland Yard 'detectives believe Madeleine McCann could still be ALIVE': Bespoke Met Police unit is treating tragedy as a missing person case - despite German authorities insisting snatched girl is dead

Scotland Yard's Madeleine McCann team has 'more open thinking' and is still treating her disappearance as a missing person's investigation – despite German prosecutors insisting she is dead. Among other theories, the bespoke London unit of officers codenamed Operation Grange is still working on a possibility she may be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: The police could soon seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers – this is not who we are as a nation

If I began talking about children with hearts heavy from exposure to prejudice, separated from their parents and forced to leave their homes, you could be forgiven for thinking I was referencing my past. I was part of the Kindertransport, one of 10,000 Jewish or partly Jewish children brought to the UK by Sir Nicholas Winton in the lead up to the Holocaust.Yet I am not talking about the fear of the unknown that I experienced aged six, as I boarded a train bound for the UK. No – I am talking about children in 2021 who are British citizens....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

423K+
Followers
154K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy