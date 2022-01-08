ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Police: Suspect left Portsmouth Gas Light Co., returned with gun and then made threats

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH — A 21-year-old man is charged with threatening a Portsmouth Gas Light Co. restaurant employee with a handgun, allegedly stating "it would only take one shot," then verbally threatening a city police officer later the same night.

Teagan David Collins has been indicted by a Rockingham County Superior Court grand jury on two counts of criminal threatening, one of which is based on statements he allegedly made to Portsmouth police officer Matthew Loureiro.

Court documents state Collins first purposely “placed or attempted to place” an unidentified individual “in fear of imminent bodily injury or physical contact” by displaying and/or touching a handgun he strapped to his waistband outside the popular Market Street establishment. The court said all of Collins’ alleged actions occurred “on or about” Oct. 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39509k_0dg6xfvb00

Collins, a Bedford resident, allegedly said to the Gas Light staffer: "You don't even know," and/or "It would only take one shot,” or words to that effect, according to the court documents.

Collins was previously arraigned on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident. His indictment means a grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

The defendant’s second criminal threatening charge is based on allegedly “acting with purpose to terrorize” Loureiro and possibly assault him. He is scheduled to be arraigned for that charge later this month.

The indictment alleges Collins made four threatening comments to Loureiro: “‘You better hope I don’t get out tonight,' and/or 'You shouldn’t come to work tomorrow because I’m going to see you,' and/or 'You think your vest matters? It doesn’t,' and/or 'One to the head,' or words to that effect."

Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said the “credible threat” to Loureiro occurred after police were called to the Gas Light. An affidavit written by a fellow Portsmouth police officer who responded to the incident alleges Collins was asked to leave the Gas Light by the business’ staff, then interacted with customers multiple times outside the establishment before returning with the firearm.

“He had that firearm on him and once he was taken into custody is when he was making those statements (to Loureiro),” Newport said.

Details of incident in police affidavit

An affidavit filed by Portsmouth police officer William Werner said he was dispatched to the Portsmouth Gas Light Co. on Market Street early in the morning of Oct. 30 regarding Collins' behavior.

“Dispatch informed me that (Gas Light) staff called to report that a patron, who had been asked to leave, brandished a firearm before leaving the area,” he wrote.

Collins was asked by staff inside the bar to leave, according to the affidavit, which alleged while Collins was leaving he began to argue with patrons in the parking lot.

Collins allegedly told patrons in the parking lot he had a gun in his vehicle and would go get it, then left. He returned to the parking lot and again mentioned he had a firearm before leaving once more, police allege.

The third time Collins returned to the parking lot, police allege he displayed his handgun so the Gas Light’s on-duty manager could see it but did not point it at the manager.

As Werner interviewed Gas Light staff, Collins waited with Loureiro in Market Square, where they located him after receiving reports he left the business’ parking lot.

Asking Collins why he retrieved his gun from his vehicle and returned to the business, Werner explained: “Teagan said that he went to get his gun because he had to go back to the Gas Light to get his debit card and did not want to ask for his debit card without being armed. He explained that he needed his gun 'in case something happened' when he tried to retrieve his debit card which he left inside the bar.”

Werner's affidavit makes no mention of the reported threats Collins is accused of making to Loureiro.

Collins is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.

Manchester-based attorney Joseph Prieto, who is representing Collins, said in a prepared statement his client maintains his innocence and expects to be fully exonerated of the charges.

"This matter is just beginning and we do not have complete reports and information, however, even if the allegations are true, (New Hampshire) state Law was recently amended to make the displaying or brandishing of a weapon non-criminal in nature," he said. "We look forward to his day in court."

Rockingham County Attorney Stephanie Bosstick, the prosecutor for the case, said she is unable to comment.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Police: Suspect left Portsmouth Gas Light Co., returned with gun and then made threats

Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

