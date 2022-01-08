Rosemond Column, DNR, Jan. 8

Dear Annie: My husband and I enjoy your column and often read it out loud to each other and discuss possible answers before reading your response. In regard to "Grossed Out in Georgia," about the brother-in-law who licked his fingers or plate to "get every drop of dinner," we would counter that the writer simply wait until it starts to happen and then immediately remark: "Oh, George! Let me get you some more! I am so happy you like my cooking!" Then she could jump up and hold her hand out for his plate, ready to serve him a bit more. Maybe he really likes her cooking and he doesn't eat as well when he's on his own! She could even make some extra for him to take home when he leaves. Or maybe just mentioning it will snap him into awareness of what he's doing. -- Being Proactive.

