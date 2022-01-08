ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rosemond Column, DNR, Jan. 8

Daily News-Record
 2 days ago

Q: I recently tried toilet training my 32-month-old, but after a few days of no success, I decided to stop. A friend tells me to hang in there, but my pediatrician says my son isn’t ready. She suggests I try again in a few months. Your thoughts?. A:...

Daily News-Record

DNR, Jan. 3 Dear Annie

Dear Annie: My husband and I enjoy your column and often read it out loud to each other and discuss possible answers before reading your response. In regard to "Grossed Out in Georgia," about the brother-in-law who licked his fingers or plate to "get every drop of dinner," we would counter that the writer simply wait until it starts to happen and then immediately remark: "Oh, George! Let me get you some more! I am so happy you like my cooking!" Then she could jump up and hold her hand out for his plate, ready to serve him a bit more. Maybe he really likes her cooking and he doesn't eat as well when he's on his own! She could even make some extra for him to take home when he leaves. Or maybe just mentioning it will snap him into awareness of what he's doing. -- Being Proactive.
Daily News-Record

DNR, Heloise Dec. 28

Dear Readers: Keep important information and records in one spot in your home or in clearly labeled files online. Organize it in a way that works for you. Make sure it's also easily accessible in case of an emergency. And be certain that family members know where the info is kept. Here's what to do: Make photocopies or scan all key home documents and store them in your designated area, either on your computer, in the cloud or in your home. Also, if you have videos or photos of antiques and valuables for insurance purposes, duplicate them. Keep them with your other important data. -- Heloise.
outdoorchannelplus.com

That Deer: When Good Bucks Become Great Bucks

This special deer is proof positive that bowhunting will never leave you short of emotions. This story began in the summer of 2019. I was running multiple trail cameras like I do every year, when I came across pictures of a decent 3½-year-old buck. He was a nice buck, probably in the low 140s, and one I figured would be well worth chasing in a couple of years. I saw this buck several times that fall, and it was apparent he was a homebody on the farm I was hunting. For just 30 acres of timber, he stuck around a lot.
Jackson Hole Radio

Winter regs limit antler hunting

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds antler hunters that gathering of horns or shed antlers is prohibited from January 1st through April 30th on public lands west of the Continental Divide in Wyoming. This regulation has been in effect since 2009 and includes all state-owned lands as well as federal lands.
Outdoor Life

My Best Hunting Memories of 2021 Are All Close to Home

The year’s end is widely-considered a time for reflection and a stereotypical regurgitation of one’s personal highlights. As we close out 2021, many people just want it to be over, as if the flipping of a calendar page truly means a fresh start. I’m just hoping for a break from plowing and shoveling snow, and although I don’t really believe that a new year really means anything other than what we make of it, I do find it nice to take time to reflect on the somewhat arbitrary chunk of time that we call 2021 and dwell on some of the good memories made. Life gets busy, and it’s too rare that I simply sit and enjoy the memories I’ve made.
winonaradio.com

DNR Seeks Input on License Process

(KNSI) – Minnesota wants to know what people think of how the state sells its hunting and fishing licenses. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking people to take a survey on how residents currently use the electronic license system and what they want in the future as systems are modernized. The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete.
103.7 THE LOON

City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
Field & Stream

Video: Muley and Whitetail Bucks Lock Antlers in Battle to the Death

It’s pretty darn rare to find on a pair of bucks with locked antlers, let alone two different species of bucks with locked antlers. But that’s exactly what a hunter in Saskatchewan stumbled upon in November 2021. The hunter, who remains anonymous, reported the incident to the local conservation officer, who quickly responded to the incident. “The rut is on strong in the Watrous area, and this mule deer and whitetail decided to tango, resulting in their antlers getting locked,” wrote the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers in a Facebook post. “Once it was safe, the [responding] officer was able to approach and saw off a portion of antler, freeing the two deer.”
spiritofjefferson.com

OUTDOORS: Barred owls hoot a duet

A new year starts, I love to step outside at dusk and see the twigs of the bare trees etched against the greenish afterglow of sunset. I was about to call the dogs back into the house when I heard two barred owls hooting. We don’t hear barred owls too often.
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
Idaho State Journal

How to properly store your hunting knives for the winter

This is one of those “do as I say, not as I do” articles. I don’t want to make my ignorance publicly known but until the last few years I’ve never given it a thought as to prepping my hunting knives for storage. Three things have woken me up to the need to do so.
WLUC

Ice safety reminders from the DNR

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As ice is forming on the lakes, the DNR has some tips to keep you safe. “Our overall philosophy is that no ice is safe ice. It’s the same policy that the Coast Guard works under,” said John Pepin, public information officer for the Michigan DNR.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dive and bear it

COEUR d’ALENE — Doing the Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day with friends sounded like a good idea to Alaina Freed. Until she ran into Lake Coeur d’Alene. “It felt kind of fun at first, but after like two seconds I couldn’t feel my legs and I got out and it was even colder,” the 10-year-old said.
deeranddeerhunting.com

Deer Hunting Optics: You Get What You Pay For

I have been an avid hunter my entire life. Throughout the years I have always understood and preached to others the importance of high quality, reliable hunting equipment that is not going to fail you when that trophy of a lifetime is in your crosshairs. That is why I am sitting here writing this, because I committed that mortal sin this year and used an old, cheap, inconsistent scope that has been problematic in the past, unable to hold zero, instead of upgrading to a more reliable scope.
The Sault News

DNR provides winter safety tips for Michiganders

As many people start venturing outside for the holiday break, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to consider seasonal safety tips before enjoying their favorite winter activities. “People often get caught up in the excitement of the moment and overlook general winter safety,” said Lieutenant Tom Wanless, with...
kdmanews.com

DNR Offers Ice Safety Advice

Anglers in some parts of Minnesota have been venturing onto the ice for several weeks. Weather in the state for December included rain, snow and fluctuating temperatures, which affected ice-making and impacted ice that’s already formed. As a result, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stresses the importance of...
kingsburyjournal.com

One happy fisherman

Marshall McDermott from New Ulm, Minn., caught this perch on Dry Lake #2 while fishing with his dad. Area lakes are finally getting some ice thickness, but proceed with caution. Variable temperatures, wind, heaves and waterfowl can always lead to a bad day. Use common sense and check the ice often as you venture out. (Photo by Anthony McDermott)
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan DNR Seeks Volunteers For Park Stewardship Program

The State of Michigan has more than 13,000 miles of state-designated trails and pathways that are enjoyed year-round by hikers, bikers, equestrian riders, and snowmobilers. This network of trails requires volunteers to help overwhelmed state employees. If you have a love for the out-of-doors, the state would appreciate your help.
